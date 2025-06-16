 Sliced and diced
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Sliced and diced

Published: 16 Jun. 2025, 17:09
Customers check out the sliced watermelon section at a supermarket in Seoul on June 16. [YONHAP]

Customers check out the sliced watermelon section at a supermarket in Seoul on June 16. [YONHAP]


Customers check out the sliced watermelon section at a supermarket in Seoul on June 16.
 
With the rise of single and two-person households, the demand for sliced watermelons and mini-watermelons has risen in recent years. According to Lotte Mart, sliced watermelon sales rose by 35 percent in the June-August period in 2024, compared to the year prior. 
tags watermelon

More in Industry

Israel-Iran conflict sends oil prices soaring, risking global inflationary pressure

LG Energy bags huge battery supply deal with Chinese EV maker Chery Automobile

Crown Haitai Confectionery employees to perform Korean traditional music at Osaka Expo site

Sliced and diced

Korea Zinc becomes first to ship antimony to United States: 'A resource supply chain independent from China'

Related Stories

Single-serving melons

DP chief's supporters attack rebel lawmakers after vote

Watermelon season

The watermelon controversy

Watermelon you waiting for
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)