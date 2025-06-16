Sliced and diced
Published: 16 Jun. 2025, 17:09
Customers check out the sliced watermelon section at a supermarket in Seoul on June 16.
With the rise of single and two-person households, the demand for sliced watermelons and mini-watermelons has risen in recent years. According to Lotte Mart, sliced watermelon sales rose by 35 percent in the June-August period in 2024, compared to the year prior.
