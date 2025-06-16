Kakao's latest policy update draws flack over censorship concerns
Published: 16 Jun. 2025, 21:49
Protection or privacy infringement? Tech company Kakao came under fire for its latest policy update that can now permanently ban users who engage in conversations involving sexual exploitation against minors or plot or incite acts of terrorism on the KakaoTalk chat app.
Kakao began enforcing its revised KakaoTalk operational policy from Monday. The updated policy, which was announced on May 16, newly designates acts such as sexual crimes against minors and criminal plotting as violations subject to restrictions.
Specifically, it bans conversations that suggest sexually exploitative interactions with children or teenagers (online grooming) or transactional sexual encounters (such as “conditional meetings”). Acts involving incitement, planning, or propaganda related to rebellion, espionage, or terrorism are also now prohibited.
Users can report messages or content they believe violates KakaoTalk’s policy through the in-app reporting feature. Once a report is submitted, KakaoTalk moderators review it and determine whether a violation occurred. If so, the reported user may face penalties of up to permanent suspension.
The range of restrictions includes limits on searches and exposure, message sending and content posting, chat room participation, or even full denial of access to some or all KakaoTalk services.
“If unusual usage environments or patterns that may indicate potential violations of terms or policies are detected, the same or similar user protection measures may be applied," said Kakao.
Political backlash immediately followed.
“If the government designates a group as extremist, even supportive posts about that group could be forcibly deleted," Rep. Joo Jin-woo of the People Power Party said on June 1. "This is a form of prior censorship backed by the government, which is absolutely unconstitutional.”
Kakao countered that the policy will only kick in after a user reports the conversation, meaning censorship is neither technically nor procedurally possible.
"Chat content is encrypted and only stored for two to three days for data processing before being deleted," Kakao said.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JEONG YONG-HWAN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
