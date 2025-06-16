Study finds mobile game-based therapy improves social skills in adolescents with ASD disorders
Published: 16 Jun. 2025, 21:53
A new study suggests that digital therapy based on mobile games can improve social skills in adolescents with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) or social communication disorder — a finding that challenges longstanding criticisms of video games as addictive and harmful.
The research was conducted by a team led by Professor Joung Yoo-sook of the Department of Psychiatry at Samsung Medical Center, Professor Yoo Jae-hyun of Seoul St. Mary’s Hospital and Professor Choi Tae-young of Daegu Catholic University Medical Center. The results were released on Monday.
The study involved 38 adolescents between the ages of 10 and 18 who had been diagnosed with either ASD or social communication disorder.
Conducted between August and November 2023, the participants were divided into two groups: one group of 19 adolescents received standard treatment, such as medication or psychotherapy, and another group of 19 adolescents received the same treatment along with mobile game-based therapy.
The game group used a smartphone-based program called NDTx-01. The program was jointly developed by the research team and digital therapeutics company Neudive. Designed as a therapeutic game, it presents real-life school scenarios and allows users to complete missions to solve social problems. The program received approval in January from the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety as an innovative medical device.
“The game presents scenarios related to peer relationships and assesses how adolescents respond. The game provides feedback based on their reactions," said Prof. Joung, adding that clinical trials using the game are currently underway.
The researchers tracked changes in social communication and adaptive skills over six weeks. Results showed that those in the game group experienced significantly greater improvements in their ability to function in daily life compared to the standard treatment group.
In the adaptive behavior composite score, which measures social communication and functional behavior, the standard treatment group improved by 1.21 points, while the game group saw a 5.89-point increase. When focusing solely on social skills, the game group’s score rose by 6.05 points, compared to just 0.42 points in the standard group.
The game group also showed a significant reduction in repetitive behaviors and narrow interests — hallmark traits of ASD — with scores dropping by 9.11 points. This was more than three times the 2.89-point decrease in the standard treatment group.
“It’s meaningful that we observed such clear effects even with a short treatment period using a game-based format,” said Prof. Joung. “Children in school often struggle to attend regular in-person therapy due to their school and private lesson schedules. A game-based program shows that treatment can continue even in such cases.”
She added, “It’s not that the results came from games alone, but that a fun, game-based social skills program proved helpful.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JUNG JONG-HOON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
