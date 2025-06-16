Inspire resort makes waves with renovated Splash Bay waterpark
Published: 16 Jun. 2025, 07:00
YEONGJONG ISLAND, Incheon — Summer’s here — and that means refreshing waterparks, indoor fun, endless shopping and hocance season (a Korean term for hotel staycations). At Inspire Entertainment Resort, all of that comes under one roof — with the added bonus of K-pop concerts and great food options.
But this summer, one attraction is making the biggest splash: Splash Bay, the resort’s newly renovated all-season indoor waterpark.
After months of remodeling, the park reopened last month with upgraded rides and expanded amenities. Now open to all visitors — not just hotel guests — Splash Bay has become even more attractive for short-term travelers.
Despite it being a Thursday, the waterpark was packed with people, especially families, when the Korea JoongAng Daily visited for a press tour. Children splashed around in the playground pools while parents lounged on sunbeds — some sipping cold drinks, others simply soaking in the views beneath the dome.
Those visiting the waterpark for the first time will likely be struck by its massive glass ceiling, which evokes a sense of paradise. Tropical touches — like oversize floral murals on the walls and leafy garlands draped along staircases and railings — enhance that atmosphere.
During the day, the dome allows natural sunlight to flood the pool area, keeping it bright. At night, the view of the sky through the dome combined with colorful pool lighting elevates the experience to a whole new level. The space was also spotless and thoughtfully organized, extending the resort’s five-star hotel standards into the waterpark.
For solo thrill-seekers, Splash Twister is a single-rider body slide that delivers just the right level of excitement for all ages. The Lazy River has also been upgraded with dynamic waves, making it feel more like a relaxed drift through a jungle stream.
The park is more fun for kids now, too, with the addition of a kid-sized water slide and a water playground with a large bucket that dumps water like a mini-waterfall.
Dining has improved as well, with more food options available just steps from the pool, thanks to new menu additions like steak rice and jajangmyeon (black bean noodles) from Oasis, the resort’s food court inside the water park.
Making its grand opening in March 2024, Inspire features three five-star hotels — Forest, Sun and Ocean — with a combined 1,275 rooms, a MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) complex including Korea’s largest ballroom, a 51,000-square-meter shopping and dining zone, a performance arena, an outdoor park for seasonal festivals and the country’s largest casino exclusively for foreign visitors.
Each hotel tower has its own unique design and amenities. Forest Tower offers Santa Maria Novella toiletries while Sun and Ocean feature Diptyque and Bulgari. Room types vary, but one of the most popular is the family suite, which includes a dedicated kids’ room. Details like four pillow options, soaking tubs and a tasty in-room breakfast add to the experience of laid-back luxury.
Many fans already know Inspire for its 15,000-seat arena, which has hosted acts like Stray Kids, Tomorrow X Together and Jennie of Blackpink. The arena is set to welcome the 34th Seoul Music Awards on June 21. Outside, the resort’s Discovery Park has also been actively used for outdoor events like Weverse Con Festival. When not in use, the park is ideal for a peaceful stroll, and a glass structure on site offers free yoga classes on weekends.
Those who come for the concerts are often surprised by the digital art installations scattered across the resort. One of the entrances to the arena features a 23-by-17-meter-tall (75-by-55-foot-tall) digital chandelier, while the rotunda area — with its 156 LED panels forming a massive chandelier — has become a favorite TikTok filming spot for fans.
Beyond concerts and digital art, kids can get creative at Slalaa Slime Cafe, burn off energy at Vaaunce Kids’ Cafe or enjoy arcade games at ZZang Games — making the resort especially appealing to families.
Food and shopping are major draws for tourists in Korea. As of this May, foreign tourist spending over the past year totaled 3.6 trillion won ($2.6 billion) with 54.3 percent going to food and drink and 30.2 percent to shopping.
Inspire caters to this demand with a diverse dining scene offering Korean, Chinese and Western options including MJ Steakhouse and Crystal Jade. The Oasis food court brings the energy of a Southeast Asian night market with eight casual eateries providing quick, flavorful meals.
No Korean trip is complete without a stop at an Olive Young or a CU convenience store — both of which can be found in the resort’s shopping zone alongside a variety of fashion and beauty stores. Inspire is expanding further into beauty with an aesthetic clinic set to open this month.
The hotel’s standard rooms start at 319,000 won on its website. Splash Bay is priced at 18,000 won on weekdays and 27,000 won on weekends for the morning session (8 a.m. to 12 p.m.), and 36,000 won on weekdays and 44,000 won on weekends for the all-day session.
BY WOO JI-WON
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
