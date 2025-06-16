 Inspire resort makes waves with renovated Splash Bay waterpark
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Culture > Food & Travel

print dictionary print

Inspire resort makes waves with renovated Splash Bay waterpark

Published: 16 Jun. 2025, 07:00
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


Indoor waterpark Splash Bay at Inspire Entertainment Resort [INSPIRE ENTERTAINMENT RESORT]

Indoor waterpark Splash Bay at Inspire Entertainment Resort [INSPIRE ENTERTAINMENT RESORT]

 
YEONGJONG ISLAND, Incheon — Summer’s here — and that means refreshing waterparks, indoor fun, endless shopping and hocance season (a Korean term for hotel staycations). At Inspire Entertainment Resort, all of that comes under one roof — with the added bonus of K-pop concerts and great food options.
 
But this summer, one attraction is making the biggest splash: Splash Bay, the resort’s newly renovated all-season indoor waterpark.
 

Related Article

After months of remodeling, the park reopened last month with upgraded rides and expanded amenities. Now open to all visitors — not just hotel guests — Splash Bay has become even more attractive for short-term travelers.
 
Despite it being a Thursday, the waterpark was packed with people, especially families, when the Korea JoongAng Daily visited for a press tour. Children splashed around in the playground pools while parents lounged on sunbeds — some sipping cold drinks, others simply soaking in the views beneath the dome.
 
Those visiting the waterpark for the first time will likely be struck by its massive glass ceiling, which evokes a sense of paradise. Tropical touches — like oversize floral murals on the walls and leafy garlands draped along staircases and railings — enhance that atmosphere.
 
During the day, the dome allows natural sunlight to flood the pool area, keeping it bright. At night, the view of the sky through the dome combined with colorful pool lighting elevates the experience to a whole new level. The space was also spotless and thoughtfully organized, extending the resort’s five-star hotel standards into the waterpark.
 
Two people ride a tube down Aqua Racer, a two-person slide, at Splash Bay inside Inspire Entertainment Resort. [WOO JI-WON]

Two people ride a tube down Aqua Racer, a two-person slide, at Splash Bay inside Inspire Entertainment Resort. [WOO JI-WON]

But the real highlight is the attractions, now fully operational. Aqua Racer, a two-person tube slide, loops around the entire circumference of the dome — a rare twist on the typical water slide. To ride it, take the elevator to the top floor and launch into a fast winding loop that curves riders up and down around the ceiling before gliding them to a stop.
 
For solo thrill-seekers, Splash Twister is a single-rider body slide that delivers just the right level of excitement for all ages. The Lazy River has also been upgraded with dynamic waves, making it feel more like a relaxed drift through a jungle stream.
 
The park is more fun for kids now, too, with the addition of a kid-sized water slide and a water playground with a large bucket that dumps water like a mini-waterfall.
 
Kids' playground inside Splash Bay [INSPIRE ENTERTAINMENT RESORT]

Kids' playground inside Splash Bay [INSPIRE ENTERTAINMENT RESORT]

Splash Bay’s renovation also included 800 brand-new lockers and revamped shower facilities, a feature pointed out as underwhelming before the renovation.
 
Dining has improved as well, with more food options available just steps from the pool, thanks to new menu additions like steak rice and jajangmyeon (black bean noodles) from Oasis, the resort’s food court inside the water park.
 
Inspire Entertainment Resort on Yeongjong Island in Incheon [INSPIRE ENTERTAINMENT RESORT]

Inspire Entertainment Resort on Yeongjong Island in Incheon [INSPIRE ENTERTAINMENT RESORT]

While Splash Bay is a major highlight for the summer, it’s just one part of what the 461,661-square-meter (4,969,250-square-foot) resort has to offer.
 
Making its grand opening in March 2024, Inspire features three five-star hotels — Forest, Sun and Ocean — with a combined 1,275 rooms, a MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) complex including Korea’s largest ballroom, a 51,000-square-meter shopping and dining zone, a performance arena, an outdoor park for seasonal festivals and the country’s largest casino exclusively for foreign visitors.
 
Each hotel tower has its own unique design and amenities. Forest Tower offers Santa Maria Novella toiletries while Sun and Ocean feature Diptyque and Bulgari. Room types vary, but one of the most popular is the family suite, which includes a dedicated kids’ room. Details like four pillow options, soaking tubs and a tasty in-room breakfast add to the experience of laid-back luxury.
 
A hotel room at Inspire hotel [INSPIRE ENTERTAINMENT RESORT]

A hotel room at Inspire hotel [INSPIRE ENTERTAINMENT RESORT]

 
A chandelier-lined hallway inside a private villa, not open for sale, at Inspire Hotel [WOO JI-WON]

A chandelier-lined hallway inside a private villa, not open for sale, at Inspire Hotel [WOO JI-WON]

Ever wondered where artists stay before or after performing at Inspire Arena? The resort offers a private villa — not for sale to the public — with top-tier features including a chandelier-lined hallway, a private garden with a pool, a full-service bar with a personal bartender and a yoga room. Jay Park filmed part of his “Taxi Blurr” (2024) music video right here.
 
Many fans already know Inspire for its 15,000-seat arena, which has hosted acts like Stray Kids, Tomorrow X Together and Jennie of Blackpink. The arena is set to welcome the 34th Seoul Music Awards on June 21. Outside, the resort’s Discovery Park has also been actively used for outdoor events like Weverse Con Festival. When not in use, the park is ideal for a peaceful stroll, and a glass structure on site offers free yoga classes on weekends.
 
Those who come for the concerts are often surprised by the digital art installations scattered across the resort. One of the entrances to the arena features a 23-by-17-meter-tall (75-by-55-foot-tall) digital chandelier, while the rotunda area — with its 156 LED panels forming a massive chandelier — has become a favorite TikTok filming spot for fans.
 
Aurora, a 150-meter-long LED screen, inside Inspire Entertainment Resort [INSPIRE ENTERTAINMENT RESORT]

Aurora, a 150-meter-long LED screen, inside Inspire Entertainment Resort [INSPIRE ENTERTAINMENT RESORT]

But what really steals the spotlight is the Aurora — a 150-meter-long LED screen that offers a three-minute themed show at the top of every hour from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. The ceiling and walls come alive with scenes of glowing forests, wild animals and traditional villages. For those who want an even deeper dive into immersive art, Le Space offers 18 story-driven digital installations under a space theme.
 
Beyond concerts and digital art, kids can get creative at Slalaa Slime Cafe, burn off energy at Vaaunce Kids’ Cafe or enjoy arcade games at ZZang Games — making the resort especially appealing to families.
 
Food and shopping are major draws for tourists in Korea. As of this May, foreign tourist spending over the past year totaled 3.6 trillion won ($2.6 billion) with 54.3 percent going to food and drink and 30.2 percent to shopping.
 
Inspire caters to this demand with a diverse dining scene offering Korean, Chinese and Western options including MJ Steakhouse and Crystal Jade. The Oasis food court brings the energy of a Southeast Asian night market with eight casual eateries providing quick, flavorful meals.
 
Chef’s Kitchen buffet inside Inspire Entertainment Resort [WOO JI-WON]

Chef’s Kitchen buffet inside Inspire Entertainment Resort [WOO JI-WON]

The Chef’s Kitchen buffet is a standout, serving a wide variety of dishes from sushi and sirloin steak to lobster in a spacious, relaxed setting. There’s even a staffed ice cream station. Prices are 130,000 won for lunch and 170,000 won for dinner. The buffet is currently running a "kids eat free" promotion allowing two children to dine for free with two paying adults.
 
No Korean trip is complete without a stop at an Olive Young or a CU convenience store — both of which can be found in the resort’s shopping zone alongside a variety of fashion and beauty stores. Inspire is expanding further into beauty with an aesthetic clinic set to open this month.
 
Convenience store CU inside Inspire Entertainment Resort [WOO JI-WON]

Convenience store CU inside Inspire Entertainment Resort [WOO JI-WON]

 
A clothing store inside Inspire Entertainment Resort [WOO JI-WON]

A clothing store inside Inspire Entertainment Resort [WOO JI-WON]

International travelers can also try their luck at the foreigner-only casino featuring over 150 tables and 390 slot machines.
 
The hotel’s standard rooms start at 319,000 won on its website. Splash Bay is priced at 18,000 won on weekdays and 27,000 won on weekends for the morning session (8 a.m. to 12 p.m.), and 36,000 won on weekdays and 44,000 won on weekends for the all-day session.
 
 

BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
tags Korea Inspire Inspire Entertainment Resort Inspire Arena Jennie

More in Food & Travel

Inspire resort makes waves with renovated Splash Bay waterpark

Seaside vistas, Zen and plenty of great food: Jangheung's bucolic charms soothe the world-weary traveler

Korea's biggest food exhibition kicks off to promote exports

Czech nuclear plant deal rooted in 'shared values, trust': Envoy

Moravia chef conjures flavors from Czech in-laws’ kitchen

Related Stories

Inspire Arena to host '2024 SBS Gayo Daejeon: Summer,' Valorant event and more this summer

Maroon 5 to perform for Mohegan Inspire Entertainment Resort’s grand opening in March

Experiencing the buzz at Mohegan Inspire Entertainment Resort

Korea's largest immersive media hall Le Space opens in Incheon

'Santa's Village', Christmas cakes and more: Inspire Resort gets festive for the holidays
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)