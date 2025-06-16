China’s rising activity in the West Sea raises regional security concerns (KOR)

Tensions are growing in the West Sea as China ramps up its presence in the region. In recent years, Chinese authorities have installed fish farming structures suspected to be for territorial entrenchment, followed by the deployment of buoys believed to serve as maritime markers. Toward the end of last month, China was also suspected of conducting launch tests for stealth aircraft from an aircraft carrier in the area.These moves have unsettled the newly inaugurated Korean administration, especially amid speculation that Beijing aims to transform the West Sea into what it sees as a virtual inland sea. While these developments have implications for Korea’s maritime sovereignty, analysts suggest that China’s immediate focus is more likely across the Taiwan Strait.At the core is Beijing’s apparent strategy to obstruct U.S. reinforcements in the event of a military conflict with Taiwan. The growing frequency of Chinese military activity signals heightened concerns over the possibility of war between China and Taiwan.Next month, Taiwan will air a 10-part political thriller series titled "Zero Day," depicting a hypothetical Chinese invasion. The term "Zero Day" in the show refers to the date China launches its assault. According to the show’s premise, the attack is set to occur between Taiwan’s presidential election in March 2028 and the government transition that May.As previewed in a trailer released last July, the plot begins with China staging a crash of a military aircraft in waters near Taiwan, followed by a naval blockade under the pretext of search and rescue. Taiwan descends into economic crisis as stock markets crash and a bank run ensues. China spreads disinformation through influencers and hackers, pressuring Taiwanese civilians to surrender. A fake declaration of war by the Taiwanese president, generated using artificial intelligence, is also broadcast.Inside Taiwan, chaos unfolds as prisoners are released due to covert Chinese operations, while pro-Beijing agents and criminal groups wreak havoc in the streets. As citizens attempt to flee, Chinese special forces land on Taiwan’s offshore Kinmen Island, located near the mainland.The show’s creator, Cheng Hsin-mei, drew inspiration from Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine and China’s large-scale military exercises following U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan that August.Zero Day is the first Taiwanese drama to depict full-scale war with China. Until now, the topic has been largely avoided due to its political sensitivity and public anxiety. Although Taiwan’s government covered over 40 percent of the production cost, more than 70 percent of the cast reportedly declined to participate, fearing repercussions from Beijing.As the show illustrates, a crisis in the Taiwan Strait could quickly involve the United States and, potentially, U.S. Forces Korea. Washington may call on Seoul for additional support. Korea cannot view such scenarios as distant. Strategic preparedness for all contingencies is no longer optional.서해가 편치 않다. 중국의 움직임이 눈에 띄게 많아졌기 때문이다. 알박기용 양식 시설 설치에 이어 영역 표시용 부표를 잇따라 띄우고 있다. 지난달 말엔 항공모함까지 동원해 스텔스기 사출 시험을 했다는 의혹을 받는다. 우리 서해를 중국 내해(內海)로 만들기 위한 작업의 일환으로 이제 막 출범한 우리 새 정부의 신경을 자극한다. 한데 이 같은 중국의 행보는 단기적으론 대만을 겨냥한 측면이 크다.유사시 미 증원 전력을 차단하겠다는 계산이 깔려 있다. 중국의 빈번해진 활동은 양안(兩岸, 중국과 대만) 간 전쟁의 기운이 높아졌다는 뜻이기도 하다. 아니나다를까 대만에선 내달 중국의 대만 침공을 다룬 10부작 드라마 ‘제로데이(ZERO DAY)’가 방영된다. 제로데이란 중국이 대만 공격에 나서는 날이다. 그걸 언제로 상정했나. 대만의 다음 총통 선거가 치러지는 2028년 3월에서 정권이 이양되는 5월 사이다.지난해 7월 공개된 예고편에 따르면 이때 중국은 군용기 한 대가 대만 해역에 추락하는 자작극을 벌인다. 그리고 수색과 구조작업을 핑계로 대만 해상을 봉쇄한다. 고립된 대만은 주가가 폭락하고 은행에선 대규모 예금인출 사태가 벌어지는 등 경제 위기를 맞는다. 중국은 인플루언서와 해커를 동원해 허위 정보를 퍼뜨리고 대만인에게 투항을 촉구한다. AI(인공지능)로 생성한 대만 총통의 가짜 대(對)중국 선전포고도 내보낸다.대만 교도소에선 중국의 공작으로 수감자가 대거 석방되고 대만 내 중국 동조자와 폭력배가 거리를 휘젓고 다닌다. 대만인의 외부 탈출이 줄을 잇는 혼란 속에 중국군 특전대가 대륙의 코앞에 있는 대만의 진먼다오(金門島)에 상륙한다는 게 줄거리다. 제작자 정신메이(鄭心媚)는 2022년 2월 러시아의 우크라이나 침공과 그해 8월 낸시 펠로시 미 하원의장의 대만 방문 직후 중국이 벌인 대만 포위 군사훈련에서 영감을 받았다.양안 전쟁을 다룬 드라마는 이번이 처음이다. 주제의 민감성 때문에 섣불리 건드리지 않았다. 마음속으론 늘 중국의 침공을 두려워하고 있었기에 오히려 회피해 온 측면이 컸다. 대만 정부가 제작비의 40% 이상을 지원했지만, 배우의 70%가 중국의 눈치를 보느라 출연을 기피하는 등 제작에 적지 않은 어려움이 있었다. 대만에 전쟁이 터지면 주한미군의 개입 가능성이 높다. 미국은 또 한국에 역할을 요청할 수도 있다.양안 사태가 한반도와 무관하지 않은 것이다. 모든 경우의 수에 대비하는 유비무환의 자세가 절실하다.