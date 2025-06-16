Iran-Israel clash underscores the centrality of intelligence in modern warfare (KOR)

The military clash between Iran and Israel, sparked by Israel’s pre-dawn airstrike on Iran’s nuclear facilities on June 13, has continued to escalate. Until now, the two countries had largely engaged in a “shadow war,” with Iran supporting proxy groups like Hezbollah and Hamas. But Israel’s direct attack has shifted the confrontation into open conflict.Israel has reportedly expanded its targets to include major Iranian infrastructure such as the South Pars gas field, while Iran has launched ballistic missile strikes on residential areas in Israel. The United States and France have voiced support for Israel, with reports that Washington will reroute 20,000 air-defense weapons originally intended for Ukraine to the Middle East. President Donald Trump warned yesterday that any form of attack from Iran would trigger an unprecedented U.S. military response.Despite calls for mediation from the international community, continued retaliation on both sides raises the risk of a prolonged conflict. If Iran or its proxies respond by blocking key trade routes, the disruption could trigger a sharp rise in global energy prices, particularly oil and gas. North Korea, observing the vulnerability of Iran’s nuclear sites, may feel emboldened to accelerate its own nuclear program. These developments demand a comprehensive security and economic response from Seoul.For Korea’s security and intelligence agencies, the current conflict offers urgent lessons. On the first day of Israel’s strike, several top Iranian military figures, including the chief of staff and the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, were reportedly killed alongside nuclear scientists — some in their own bedrooms. Israel’s ability to carry out precision strikes in Tehran, nearly 1,800 kilometers (1,118 miles) away, points to the extraordinary capabilities of its intelligence agency, Mossad.Reports suggest Mossad had been tracking its targets in real time and had hidden drones near strike zones for months in advance. The agency also orchestrated past operations with similar precision: In July of last year, it reportedly planted explosives in a Tehran hotel hosting Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, and in September, it simultaneously detonated thousands of pagers used by Hezbollah in Lebanon.The Israel-Iran conflict illustrates that modern warfare is increasingly shaped by intelligence. Precise information and creative strategy function as the two wheels of operational success. Korea, surrounded by major powers and facing ongoing threats from the North, must take this lesson seriously.Israel, however, also showed its vulnerabilities. Iran’s ballistic missiles partially penetrated Israel’s Iron Dome system, once believed to be impenetrable. This highlights a sobering truth: No security system is infallible. For Korea’s military and intelligence agencies — both facing recent scrutiny for data leaks, discipline issues and accidents — this should serve as a critical wake-up call.지난 13일(현지시간) 새벽 이란의 핵시설을 향한 이스라엘의 기습 공격으로 시작된 양측의 군사적 충돌이 격화하고 있다. 이란은 그동안 레바논 무장 세력인 헤즈볼라나 팔레스타인 무장 정파 하마스 등을 지원하는 방식으로 이스라엘과 이른바 ‘그림자 전쟁’을 펼쳐 왔다. 그러나 이스라엘이 이란을 공격하면서 직접 충돌로 비화했다.이스라엘은 이란 최대 가스전인 사우스파르스 등으로 공격 범위를 확대하고 있고, 이란은 탄도미사일로 이스라엘 주거지를 타격했다. 미국과 프랑스 등은 이스라엘 편들기에 나섰다. 미국이 우크라이나에 지원할 예정이던 대공 무기 2만 발을 이스라엘에 보내기로 했다는 얘기도 들린다. 도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령은 어제 “우리가 이란으로부터 어떤 형태로든 공격을 받는다면 미군의 힘과 완력이 예전에 볼 수 없었던 수준으로 반격할 것”이라고 밝혔다. 국제사회의 중재 노력이 있지만, 이스라엘과 이란이 보복의 악순환을 이어갈 경우 전쟁은 장기간 이어질 수 있다. 이란과 대리세력이 주요 교역로 봉쇄로 맞불을 놓을 경우 원유나 천연가스 등 국제 원자재 가격이 급등할 가능성도 있다. 이란의 핵시설이 공격받는 모습을 본 북한이 핵 능력 증강 속도를 늘려야 한다는 유혹에 빠질 수도 있다. 경제적으로나, 안보적으로나 정부의 철저한 대책이 필요하다.무엇보다 우리 안보 및 정보 당국은 이번 전쟁이 보여준 현대전의 시사점과 교훈을 눈여겨봐야 한다. 이스라엘의 공격 첫날, 이란군 총참모장과 이슬람혁명수비대(IRGC) 총사령관 등 이란군 수뇌부들과 함께 핵 과학자 여러 명이 사망했다고 한다. 이들 중 상당수는 자택 침실에서 피해를 본 것으로 알려졌다. 이스라엘이 직선거리로 1800㎞나 떨어진 테헤란을 핀셋 공격할 수 있었던 데는 이스라엘 정보기관인 모사드의 역할이 컸다. 이들은 공격 대상의 일거수일투족을 실시간으로 감시하고, 수개월 동안 목표물 인근에 드론을 숨기는 등 막강한 정보력과 실행력을 과시했다. 모사드는 지난해 9월 레바논에서 헤즈볼라가 사용하는 무선호출기 수천 대를 동시에 폭발시키는가 하면 지난해 7월에는 하마스 지도자 이스마일 하니야가 이란 대통령 취임식 참석차 머물던 테헤란 숙소에 폭탄을 미리 설치해 암살하기도 했다.현대전은 정보전이다. 정확한 정보 획득과 창의적인 전법은 수레의 양쪽 바퀴다. 북한과 강대국 사이에 둘러싸인 한국의 군과 정보조직이 교훈으로 삼아야 할 점이다. 반면에 이스라엘도 허점을 보였다. 난공불락이라던 ‘아이언돔’ 방공망 일부가 이란의 탄도미사일 공격에 뚫렸다. 안보에 100% 확신은 금물이라는 사실을 보여준다.