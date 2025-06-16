이민 단속 표적 될까 걱정하는 축구 팬들
Published: 16 Jun. 2025, 11:26
Soccer Fans Fear Being Targets of U.S. Immigration Raids
Manny Mizael swapped Brazil for Boston 27 years ago, but his passion for a soccer team based nearly 5,000 miles away in Rio de Janeiro burns as bright as ever.
So much so that Mizael helps run a supporters club based in Massachusetts for the team, Flamengo, one of Brazil’s most popular. His group regularly hosts match screenings that draw hundreds of fans.
But this year, fan WhatsApp groups began lighting up with chatter about the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown almost as much as about Flamengo’s latest successes. Fears were so high that the group scrapped a watch party in February, Mizael said, out of concerns that it could become a target for an immigration raid. Many of the fans are from outside the United States and lack legal status.
“People are being snatched off the streets and getting arrested,” Mizael said. “We decided not to do the game because we thought it could ruin the lives of many people.”
The cancellation was a preview of how President Donald Trump’s immigration policies are shaping up to affect next year’s World Cup, the most-watched event in sports. It is expected to draw about 6.5 million people, mostly to the United States, where most matches will be played. (Canada and Mexico are co-hosting the tournament.) Fans routinely go all out for once-in-a-lifetime trips to the World Cup, drawing down years of savings or putting off major purchases such as homes to pay for travel.
For some, the possibility of such a trip might already be doomed. Visa wait times for several countries stretch past next summer’s tournament. Iran, the first team from Asia to qualify for the World Cup, is on the list of 12 countries that Trump banned travel from last week. He carved out an exception for athletes and staff in the World Cup and other sporting events, but not for fans.
In the most recent tournaments in Russia and Qatar, the host countries and FIFA agreed on a visa waiver program for most ticket holders. Nothing similar is in place for next summer.
The Trump administration’s tough immigration policies have also affected World Cup staffing, according to two people with direct knowledge of the issue. FIFA typically hires contractors experienced in major complex events such as the Olympics to help stage the tournament. For the 2026 World Cup, that process has proved harder than usual.
This article originally appeared in The New York Times.
c.2025 The New York Times Company
https://www.nytimes.com/2025/06/08/world/americas/world-cup-soccer-trump-immigration.html
매니 미자엘은 27년 전 브라질을 떠나 보스턴으로 이주했지만 5000 마일(8000 ㎞) 떨어진 리우데자네이로의 한 축구팀에 대한 그의 열정은 여전히 뜨겁다.
그는 브라질에서 가장 인기 있는 팀 중 하나인 플라멩구의 매사추세츠 팬클럽 운영을 돕고 있다. 이 클럽은 수백명이 모이는 경기 관람 파티를 정기적으로 연다.
그러나 올해 들어 이 팬클럽 와츠앱 그룹에서 트럼프 행정부의 이민 단속에 대한 이야기가 플라멩구의 최근 승리 소식만큼 활발하게 오갔다. 미자엘에 따르면 공포심이 너무 커 2월 관람 파티를 아예 취소했다. 이민 단속의 표적이 될 수 있다는 우려 때문이었다. 회원 중 다수가 외국 출신이며, 합법적 체류 신분이 아니기 때문이다.
미자엘은 “사람들이 길거리에서 잡혀가고 체포되고 있다”고 말했다. 그는 “많은 사람들의 인생이 망가질 수도 있다는 생각이 들어 이번 경기는 관람 행사를 하지 않기로 결정했다”고 덧붙였다.
취소된 행사는 도널드 트럼프 대통령의 이민 정책이 세계에서 가장 많이 보는 스포츠 행사인 내년 월드컵에 어떤 영향을 미칠지를 보여주는 예고편과 같다. 내년 열리는 북중미 월드컵엔 약 650만명이 방문할 예정이다. 캐나다와 멕시코도 공동 개최국이지만, 대부분의 경기가 미국에서 열린다. 팬들은 종종 평생 단 한 번인 기회라고 생각해 월드컵 여행을 계획하고 수년 간의 저축을 깨거나 내 집 장만 같은 큰 소비를 미루면서 비용을 마련한다.
그러나 일부에게는 이런 여행이 이미 물 건너갔을 수도 있다. 몇몇 국가의 비자 대기 기간은 이미 내년 여름 대회를 넘어 선다. 아시아 국가 중 처음으로 월드컵 본선 진출을 확정한 이란은 지난주 트럼프가 여행 금지를 선언한 12개국 중 하나다. 트럼프는 월드컵이나 다른 스포츠 행사에 참가하는 선수와 관계자는 예외를 허용했지만, 팬들은 제외됐다.
가장 최근 대회였던 러시아와 카타르에서는 개최국과 FIFA가 대부분의 경기 입장권 소지자에 대한 비자 면제 프로그램에 합의했다. 하지만 내년 대회를 앞두고 유사한 조치가 마련되지 않은 상태다.
트럼프 행정부의 강경한 이민 정책은 월드컵 인력 채용에도 영향을 미쳤다고, 이 사안에 대해 잘 아는 두 사람은 전했다. FIFA는 통상 올림픽 같은 대형 복합 스포츠 행사의 경험이 있는 계약 업체를 고용해 대회를 준비하는데, 2026년 월드컵의 경우 그 절차가 예년보다 더 어려웠다.
WRITTEN BY TARIQ PANJA AND TRANSLATED BY CHUN YOUNG-SUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
