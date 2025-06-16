 Enhypen's new album debuts at No. 3 on Billboard 200
Published: 16 Jun. 2025, 10:27
Boy band Enhypen [NEWS1]

K-pop boy group Enhypen has debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, the main albums chart in the United States, with its latest release.
 
According to a chart preview published by Billboard on Sunday, Enhypen's "Desire: Unleash" ranked third behind U.S. pop stars Morgan Wallen and Lil Wayne.
 

It marks the group's fifth entry into the chart's top 10 — a notable achievement that underscores its growing international presence. Enhypen has placed every one of its five most recent albums within the top 10 of the Billboard 200.
 
Its highest ranking to date was No. 2, achieved with its previous release, the second full-length album "Romance: Untold."
 
The Billboard 200 ranks the most popular albums of the week in the United States, measured by equivalent album units, comprising physical album sales, track equivalent albums and streaming equivalent albums.
 
Enhypen earned 100,000 album units, including 95,000 from physical album sales, during the latest chart tracking week.
 
 

