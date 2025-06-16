ILLIT celebrates third EP release with showcase at Yes24 Live Hall in Seoul — in pictures

Girl group ILLIT performs lead track “Do the Dance” during a showcase for the release of its 3rd EP, “bomb,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on June 16. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
ILLIT performed a showcase on Monday at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul to celebrate the release of its third EP, “bomb.”
The five-member group — Yunah, Minju, Moka, Wonhee and Iroha— performed the lead track, “Do the Dance,” and answered questions from reporters.
The new album comes nearly eight months after their second EP “I’ll Like You,” which was released in October 2024. “bomb” reveals a quirky and confident side of the group, with songs exploring themes that resonate with a teenage audience, such as the fluttering excitement of a first date.
“I think ILLIT’s unique point is that we infuse our music with relatable messages,” Yunah told reporters. “It’s not just stories from people our age, but also experiences that people of all ages have likely gone through at least once.”
“We really wanted vocals to reflect the lyrics and the mood of the song,” Minju said about the lead track. “Honestly, I don’t think we did it very well at first. To show a more grown and developed side of ourselves, we worked really hard on that part. I hope people can feel the emotions we tried to convey.”
“bomb” features five tracks, including the lead track “Do the Dance,” along with B-sides “little monster,” “jellyous,” “oops!” and “bamsopoong.”
ILLIT’s new album “bomb” was officially released on Monday at 6 p.m.
Here are some highlights from the media event as ILLIT posed for photos, introduced its album and performed the lead track to the media.
Girl group ILLIT poses for photos during a showcase for the release of its 3rd EP, “bomb,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on June 16. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Girl group ILLIT performs lead track “Do the Dance” during a showcase for the release of its 3rd EP, “bomb,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on June 16. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
ILLIT’s Yunah poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the EP, “bomb,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on June 16. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
ILLIT’s Minju poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the EP, “bomb,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on June 16. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
ILLIT’s Moka poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the EP, “bomb,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on June 16. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
ILLIT’s Wonhee poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the EP, “bomb,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on June 16. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
ILLIT’s Iroha poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the EP, “bomb,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on June 16. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
ILLIT answers reporters' questions during a a showcase for the release of its 3rd EP, “bomb,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on June 16. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
