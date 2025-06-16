ILLIT on its new EP, first dates and borrowed cats: 'Anyone can relate to our stories'
Published: 16 Jun. 2025, 18:30 Updated: 16 Jun. 2025, 19:06
- SHIN HA-NEE
If you’ve ever sat through a group conversation wondering what on earth everyone’s talking about — or a punchline of an inside joke flew right over your head — you’ve been a “borrowed cat.”
Girl group ILLIT gives a nod to all the borrowed cats out there with “Do the Dance,” the lead single for its new third EP, “bomb.” The song’s Korean title translates to “a borrowed cat,” an expression that describes someone zoning out in the middle of a group conversation or feeling out of place.
“The song compares a girl going blank after making a mistake during a first date to a borrowed cat,” explained member Yunah during a press showcase ahead of the release of the new album at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on Monday.
Yunah found the expression whimsical and lovely — and thus, very ILLIT-coded. “ILLIT’s songs often tell the stories of teenagers,” the singer said. “At the same time, I believe anyone can relate to our stories because everyone has felt that way at some point.”
Known for its dreamy, fairy tale-inspired aesthetics, ILLIT — Yunah, Minju, Moka, Wonhee and Iroha — has been leaning into soft and whimsical visual elements marked by frilly dresses, school uniform-like costumes and pastel color tones, with a musical narrative centering on embracing one’s true feelings and self, since its beginning. The group debuted in March 2024 under HYBE’s Belift Lab after competing on JTBC’s audition series “R U Next?” (2023). The quintet immediately made a bang with its debut release, “Super Real Me,” (2024) last March. Its lead track, “Magnetic,” broke into the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and Britain's Official Singles Chart.
The new release continues in that vein, depicting the members as “magical girls undercover. “The catchphrase “Remember, the magic inside you,” was featured in a brand film unveiled ahead of the album’s release. “We are portrayed as magical girls who realize their endless potential and undergo growth,” said Minju.
Even the lead track's English title, “Do the Dance,” aims to portray the band's ethereal confidence. “You’ve turned into a ‘borrowed cat,’ but instead of calling it a day, you say, ‘let’s just dance together,’” Moka said. “That’s where you can feel ILLIT’s bold charm.”
“bomb,” which follows the quintet’s second EP, “I’ll Like You,” released last October — features five tracks: the lead track “Do the Dance” and B-sides “little monster,” “jellyous,” “oops!” and “Night Picnic.”
But it's “Do the Dance” where ILLIT does the best. The track is a dreamy, fantastical earworm completed with unique choreography featuring the group’s signature hand movements. The song sampled “Graceful Escape” for the 2012 anime “The Five Star Stories,” further enhancing its fantasy-like vibes.
“Since debut, we’ve always been very good at being fully committed to each moment,” Minju said. “We will continue to evolve into upgraded versions of ourselves with the confidence to take on any challenges.”
BY SHIN HA-NEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
