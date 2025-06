Ju Hak-nyeon from The Boyz to take break from activities for personal reasons

Singer Ju Hak-nyeon of boy band The Boyz will take a break from activities due to personal reasons, his agency One Hundred Label said Monday.“We regret to share such sudden news and cause concern to The B,” the agency said in a press release, referring to the group’s fan club.“We ask for your kind understanding,” it added, without disclosing further details.Ju had previously taken a break in 2023 due to health issues. He returned in March 2024 for the band’s “Phantasy Pt. 3: Love Letter” album.The Boyz recently came under scrutiny following member Seonwoo’s alleged mistreatment of staff and dating rumors involving member Juyeon and actor Shin Si-a.Seonwoo has since issued an apology, and the agency denied the dating rumors.BY YOON SO-YEON [ [email protected]