Ju Hak-nyeon from The Boyz to take break from activities for personal reasons
Published: 16 Jun. 2025, 11:36
- YOON SO-YEON
Singer Ju Hak-nyeon of boy band The Boyz will take a break from activities due to personal reasons, his agency One Hundred Label said Monday.
“We regret to share such sudden news and cause concern to The B,” the agency said in a press release, referring to the group’s fan club.
“We ask for your kind understanding,” it added, without disclosing further details.
Ju had previously taken a break in 2023 due to health issues. He returned in March 2024 for the band’s “Phantasy Pt. 3: Love Letter” album.
The Boyz recently came under scrutiny following member Seonwoo’s alleged mistreatment of staff and dating rumors involving member Juyeon and actor Shin Si-a.
Seonwoo has since issued an apology, and the agency denied the dating rumors.
