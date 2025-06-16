Seventeen’s Hoshi celebrates birthday with new solo track ‘I Want You Back’
Published: 16 Jun. 2025, 09:41
Singer Hoshi of boy band Seventeen released a self-written song, "I Want You Back," on Sunday to celebrate his birthday, June 15.
The song, which had not been included on any of the band’s albums, is a medium-tempo pop track featuring an emotional piano sound that creates a soft and nostalgic love song.
A music video was uploaded to Seventeen’s YouTube channel on Sunday evening.
“I cherish this song so much, and I’m happy to be able to reveal it to you all,” Hoshi told fans during a livestream on the fan community platform Weverse on Sunday.
“I took part in making the song, too, so I’m curious to know what Carat think,” he added, referring to the band’s fan club, Carat.
Hoshi, born in 1996, is the main dancer of Seventeen. He has released solo songs since his first mixtape, "Spider," in 2021.
The singer teamed up with his bandmate Woozi to form the duo HxW. They released their single "Beam" on March 10 and will begin their "Warning" tour around Korea and Japan next month.
