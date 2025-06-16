Viviz announces first full-length album ahead of second world tour
Published: 16 Jun. 2025, 10:52
- YOON SO-YEON
Girl group Viviz will release its first full-length album, "A Montage of ( )," on July 8 and launch its second world tour.
The new album comes eight months after the trio’s fifth EP, "Voyage," was released in November. Other details had not been revealed as of Monday.
Viviz will also kick off its second world tour, "New Legacy," next month, according to the band’s agency, Big Planet Made.
The group will hold two concerts at Olympic Hall in southern Seoul on July 5 and 6, where it will perform the new song live for the first time.
Other stops on the tour will be announced at a later date.
Viviz consists of three former members of GFriend: Eunha, SinB and Umji. After their exclusive contracts with Source Music ended in May 2021, they formed Viviz in October of the same year.
The group has released hits such as "Maniac" (2023), "Pull Up" (2023) and "Shhh!" (2024).
