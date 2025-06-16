Britain's Arts Council int’l chief praises Korea's visual works, stresses support for creatives in AI era

Actor Shin Ae-ra denounces fake online rumors of her death

Tving and Wavve launch joint ‘Double Pass’ subscription ahead of merger

So Ji-sub shows he's still got it with 'Mercy For None'

Cops intervene in Hoverlab livestream about Kim Soo-hyun

Related Stories

Netflix's 'Hellbound' to continue story with 'new and unexpected' turns in second season

'The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call' brings emergency medical drama to the small screen

Park Eun-bin, Cha Eun-woo to star in Netflix comedy 'The WONDERfools'

Netflix rom-com 'Mr. Plankton' with Woo Do-hwan and Lee You-mi set for November release

Actor So Ji-sub to star in upcoming Netflix series