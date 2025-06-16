So Ji-sub shows he's still got it with 'Mercy For None'
Published: 16 Jun. 2025, 14:21
- KIM JI-YE
In Netflix’s latest action noir series “Mercy For None,” So Ji-sub brings back his signature cool as “Soganji” — a nickname mixing his last name with “ganji,” a Korean slang term for stylish flair. With sleek action scenes and a composed intensity, he reminds viewers why the name still fits him.
“To be honest, I kind of wanted to hear people say, ‘So Ji-sub’s still got it,’” the actor said during an interview with local reporters on June 12 at a cafe in Jongno District, central Seoul.
This is So's first time featuring in a Netflix production and his return to a series after three years since MBC's drama “Doctor Lawyer” (2022).
Adapted from the hit webtoon “Plaza Wars” (2020–21) and directed by Choi Sung-eun, the latest series follows Ki-jun, played by So, as he returns to the dark world of mob after 11 years to seek revenge and uncover the truth behind the death of his younger brother, Ki-seok, portrayed by Lee Jun-hyuk.
For fans of the original webtoon, actor So had long been the top choice to play Ki-jun in a live-action adaptation, thanks to his slick, tall and sharp image that closely matched the character’s portrayal. Now, that fan's dream has come true, making him return to the action noir genre for the first time in 13 years since film “A Company Man” (2012).
Though the actor is well known for his portrayals of serious and reserved characters — something he himself acknowledges, he noted that he’s actually been in a phase of exploring how to show different sides of himself to audiences. Ironically, however, his stoic role in the latest Netflix series was an exception, as he was deeply drawn to this project because of its genre and felt that Ki-jun was a perfect fit for him.
“I’ve always liked noir projects, but scripts in this genre are rare, since they aren’t made very often,” the actor said. “So even if I wanted to do something like this, there just aren’t many chances. That’s why I was truly grateful when I heard I was the first to receive the offer.”
“With Ki-jun, even though I’ve been looking for roles to show new sides of myself, I just really wanted to play this character. Because honestly, it felt like the perfect chance to finally pull out a bit of a cheat card, having a role that fits me so well,” he added.
Fueled by his commitment to the role, he shed nearly 20 kilograms in total, and even continued to lose weight during filming to emphasize Ki-jun's desperation.
The seven-episode series is packed with intense action sequences, with some even calling it “K-John Wick,” due to its similar themes of vengeance and ruthless action.
The actor humbly said that he feels “honored” to be compared to such a hugely successful franchise, but also drew a clear distinction between the two projects — with “John Wick” featuring gunfights at a distance and this series focusing on close quarters combat using various tools instead of firearms and showcasing much more “raw” action.
As for So, most of his action scenes focused on upper-body movements, since his character is physically limited after cutting his own Achilles’ heel as a symbol of leaving the mob world. As a result, he designed his movements taking into account this limitation.
“Ki-jun has a bit of a handicap, so while he’s always pushing forward, we designed the action so that the opponents mostly come toward him,” he said. “If I try to run straight forward, the pace would slow down. So even though I do move forward, the fights were choreographed so the others move into my range.”
Even with shooting such physically demanding scenes, the 47-year-old actor emphasized that overall he’s stable, saying, “My joints are a bit iffy, but physically, I’m still doing okay.”
Such action and portrayal seem to have resonated with global audience as the series sat at No. 2 in Netflix’s global Top 10 non-English show list just three days after its June 6 release. Despite the feat, the actor admits he’s still coming to terms with the success, as it’s his first time participating in a production released on a global platform.
“When people say it’s ranked second, I’m not really sure what that means yet,” So said. “It hasn’t quite sunk in for me.”
So is now entering his third decade in the industry, surprised at how quickly time has flown but still passionate about pursuing and continuing his career.
“I sometimes do ask myself, ‘Why do I act?’ Because I’m really not someone who’s great at meeting people or being super comfortable. I guess there's some kind of charm in acting. I can’t find the answer, but I keep doing it anyway even though I know it's tough.”
