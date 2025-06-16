USFK confirms stance on strategic flexibility, suggests U.S. troops in Korea already deterring China

Indonesia agrees to pump $439 million into Korean fighter jet project

U.S. Army reopens rotational unit's headquarters in Korea after $2.2 million upgrade

Middle East may turn to Korean defense industry as conflict rages

Related Stories

Seoul, Jakarta finally agree on fighter jet contributions

Indonesia to provide Korea with new payment schedule for KF-21 in June: DAPA chief

Iran launches retaliatory strike against Israel

Iran does not want conflict with Israel to expand but will defend itself, foreign minister says

All Israeli pilots returned home safely from Iran mission, official says