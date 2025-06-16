Middle East may turn to Korean defense industry as conflict rages
Published: 16 Jun. 2025, 20:02
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
As the Israel-Iran conflict threatens to spiral into a prolonged war, Korea’s defense industry is seeing a surge in international interest — particularly from the Middle East, where governments are accelerating large-scale military modernization programs.
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are opening the door to Korean arms manufacturers, industry insiders said Monday, with regional demand rising for systems that can be delivered fast, customized to local needs and priced more competitively than their U.S. or European counterparts.
The Middle East has historically relied on U.S. and Russian arms. However, countries there are increasingly diversifying their weapons procurement by turning to suppliers in China, Europe and, more recently, Korea.
Korean arms appeal due to their strong performance, faster delivery timelines, competitive prices compared to products from the United States and Europe and the ability to customize systems to local needs. This approach has already translated into tangible results in the Middle East.
LIG Nex1’s medium-to-high altitude interceptor system, the Cheongung II, secured export contracts worth 12.1 trillion won ($8.7 billion) from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in 2022, Saudi Arabia in 2023 and Iraq in 2024.
Several countries in the Middle East are also reportedly considering additional purchases.
Interest in Korean naval vessels, submarines and fighter jets is also rising.
Saudi Arabian Navy Chief of Staff Faisal al-Gharibi visited the 2025 International Maritime Defense Industry Exhibition at Bexco in Busan on May 28, showing particular interest in Hanwha Ocean’s 3,600-ton Jangbogo-III Batch-II submarine.
The delegation also visited HD Hyundai Heavy Industries’ booth, where they inquired about the export readiness of a 6,500-ton frigate on display.
The UAE has expressed interest in the KF-21, Korea’s next-generation fighter jet.
The UAE Air Force, Air Defense Commander Rashid Al Shamsi and his delegation visited Korea Aerospace Industries’ (KAI) headquarters in April to inspect production facilities for the KF-21 and other aircraft.
Brig. Gen. Staff Pilot Azzan A. Ali Al Nuaimi, commander of the UAE's Air Warfare and Missile Defense Center, even requested to sit in a KF-21 prototype himself.
The KAI is also pushing additional exports of the Surion multipurpose helicopter, having already delivered two units to Iraq.
“We’ve seen a sharp increase in visits and inquiries about our fighter jets and helicopters, especially from Middle Eastern countries,” a KAI representative said. “We will focus on country-specific strategies for countries such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia to secure final export deals.”
Chae Woo-seok, executive director of the Korea Defense Industry Association, said demand for Korean weapons will "likely grow due to the region’s urgent security needs."
“We expect greater demand for K-defense systems that can be delivered quickly in a region with high geopolitical risk,” Chae said. “Demand is expected to grow for weapons systems that strengthen air power and build aerial defense networks, particularly those that enhance war deterrence capabilities."
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY PARK YOUNG-WOO [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
