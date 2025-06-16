U.S. Army reopens rotational unit's headquarters in Korea after $2.2 million upgrade

The headquarters of a rotational U.S. military unit in Korea reopened Monday after undergoing a $2.2 million update to expand its operational capabilities, the U.S. Army said.The building at Camp Hovey in Dongducheon, Gyeonggi, underwent a 13-month construction project to improve its facilities and enhance security and storage space, according to the U.S. Army.With the reopening, it will serve as the new home for the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team of the U.S. 4th Infantry Division, which began arriving in Korea last month to replace the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team of the U.S. 2nd Infantry Division as part of a regular rotation.The announcement came amid lingering speculation about possible adjustments to U.S. military presence in Korea.The Wall Street Journal reported last month that the Pentagon is considering withdrawing about 4,500 troops of the 28,500-strong United States Forces Korea, raising speculation that it could involve a brigade-level unit.While the Pentagon has dismissed the report, a senior U.S. official pointed out last month the need to “calibrate” U.S. force posture on the Korean Peninsula to deter China.Yonhap