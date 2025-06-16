 Korea reviews safety measures for nationals in Middle East after Israeli strike on Iran
Korea reviews safety measures for nationals in Middle East after Israeli strike on Iran

Published: 16 Jun. 2025, 08:41
This photo, provided by Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on June 15, shows a meeting between Foreign Ministry officials and chiefs of the country's diplomatic missions in the Middle East over Israel's strike on Iran. [YONHAP]

Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs held a virtual meeting Sunday with its officials and heads of diplomatic missions in the Middle East to discuss response measures following Israel's strike on Iran.
 
The video conference, presided over by Yoon Chu-sok, director-general for overseas Koreans and consular affairs, focused on reviewing ways to ensure the safety of  Korean nationals in the region, the Foreign Ministry said.
 

During the meeting, Yoon reiterated the importance of advising Korean citizens to cancel or postpone travel to both Israel and Iran.
 
He also emphasized the need to urge Korean nationals residing in those countries to remain in safe areas in accordance with guidance from local embassies.
 
The Foreign Ministry confirmed that no damage or harm to Korean nationals has been reported in relation to the Israeli strike. Approximately 100 Koreans are currently staying in Iran.
 
On Friday, the government raised the travel advisories for Israel and parts of Iran from Level 2 to Level 2.5, citing heightened security concerns.
 
 

Yonhap
