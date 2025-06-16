 National security adviser, Ishiba's special adviser hold meeting in Seoul
Published: 16 Jun. 2025, 15:41
National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac briefs reporters on President Lee Jae-myung's attendance at the Group of 7 summit at the presidential office in central Seoul on June 15. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac briefs reporters on President Lee Jae-myung's attendance at the Group of 7 summit at the presidential office in central Seoul on June 15. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

 
National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac held a meeting with a special adviser to Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Monday and discussed ways to advance bilateral relations, the presidential office said.
 
Wi held a breakfast meeting with Akihisa Nagashima, the special adviser to Ishiba, earlier in the day, presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung told reporters.
 

"The two sides discussed ways to advance the bilateral relations and agreed to maintain close communication going forward," Kang said.
 
Nagashima is said to be in Seoul to attend a reception marking the 60th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic ties between the two nations later in the day.
 
Their meeting comes ahead of President Lee Jae-myung's scheduled departure for Canada to attend the Group of 7 summit, which may offer an opportunity for his first in-person meeting with Ishiba since taking office earlier this month.
 
 

