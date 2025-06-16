National security adviser, Ishiba's special adviser hold meeting in Seoul

National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac held a meeting with a special adviser to Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Monday and discussed ways to advance bilateral relations, the presidential office said.Wi held a breakfast meeting with Akihisa Nagashima, the special adviser to Ishiba, earlier in the day, presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung told reporters."The two sides discussed ways to advance the bilateral relations and agreed to maintain close communication going forward," Kang said.Nagashima is said to be in Seoul to attend a reception marking the 60th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic ties between the two nations later in the day.Their meeting comes ahead of President Lee Jae-myung's scheduled departure for Canada to attend the Group of 7 summit, which may offer an opportunity for his first in-person meeting with Ishiba since taking office earlier this month.Yonhap