SM Group chairman donates 930 million won in scholarship funds to Yeoju Institute of Technology
Published: 16 Jun. 2025, 14:10
All newly enrolled students of Yeoju Institute of Technology will be granted 1 million won ($732) thanks to donations made by SM Group’s founding chairman Woo Oh-hyun.
Yeoju Institute of Technology announced on Sunday that 930 million won has been donated by SM Group Chairman Woo, in line with the company’s initiative to foster future talent. Woo chairs Dongshin Educational Foundation which runs the university.
According to the university, all its 930 newcomers will be given 1 million won with no strings attached.
Yeoju Institute of Technology added that the scholarship is part of SM Group's continued effort “to boost students' academic motivation and lessen their financial burden.”
SM Group, unrelated to SM Entertainment, is a diversified conglomerate with businesses ranging from manufacturing to shipping.
Last year, 836 freshmen to the university were also granted 1 million won each in scholarships.
Woo donated 1.2 billion won and 1.3 billion won in 2022 and 2023 respectively for student scholarships.
The total amount of donations to the university comes to 9.5 billion won, including funds for the scholarships as well as 3.3 billion won worth of development fund and 2 billion worth of education infrastructure development fund.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)