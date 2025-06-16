 Sejong University to offer support for students affected by Myanmar earthquake
Sejong University to offer support for students affected by Myanmar earthquake

Published: 16 Jun. 2025, 14:56 Updated: 16 Jun. 2025, 15:42
Sejong University campus [SEJONG UNIVERSITY]

Sejong University said on Monday that it will be providing financial support and counseling to students affected by the 4.5 magnitude quake that struck Myanmar and the surrounding area on June 10.
 
According to a release by the university, the school has immediately started offering consultations to students suffering in the wake of the incident, and will continue to do so based on student needs. The school added that it will grant 500,000 won ($367) to those who have been affected by the earthquake after a comprehensive assessment of the situation.
 

“We will try our utmost to make sure our students will always be able to focus on their academic advancement in a safe environment, regardless of their nationality and background,” a spokesperson of the university said in a statement.

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
