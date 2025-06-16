 Presidential committee for state affairs planning to set sail
Presidential committee for state affairs planning to set sail

Published: 16 Jun. 2025, 10:40
President Lee Jae-myung, center, arrives at a community center in Paju, Gyeonggi, for a meeting with residents living in the border area on June 13. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

A presidential committee for state affairs planning is set to launch Monday, tasked with outlining a five-year policy road map for the Lee Jae-myung government, officials said.
 
The State Affairs Planning Advisory Committee will function as an effective transition team for the Lee government to draw up a blueprint for key policy initiatives and action plans by sector.
 

Lee assumed office on June 4 without the usual two-month transition period as an early election took place to choose the successor to former President Yoon Suk Yeol, who was removed from office in April over his brief imposition of martial law.
 
The 55-member committee, led by Lee's close aides, will be debriefed by each ministry on main policy agendas and budget plans before it presents a road map for 100 major policy tasks for the government and sets timelines and goals for each plan.
 
The committee will be led by Lee Han-joo, former head of the Gyeonggi Research Institute. Serving as deputy chiefs will be Kim Yong-beom, senior presidential secretary for policy, Jin Sung-joon, policy chief of the ruling Democratic Party and Bang Ki-sun, minister of the Office for Government Policy Coordination.
 
The committee will operate under a 60-day legal mandate, with a possible extension of up to 20 days. A white paper detailing its outcomes must be released within 30 days of completing its activities.

Yonhap
