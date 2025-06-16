 Prime minister nominee denies illegal political funding allegations
Published: 16 Jun. 2025, 13:04
Prime minister nominee Kim Min-seok presides over a meeting on the economy and people's livelihoods in Jongno District, central Seoul, on June 16. [YONHAP]

Prime Minister nominee Kim Min-seok on Monday denied allegations that he received illegal political funds during his campaign for Seoul mayor in 2002.
 
The case centers on allegations that he received 200 million won ($146,500) in illegal political funds from SK Group. Kim was convicted of the charge and sentenced to a suspended prison term in addition to a forfeiture of 200 million won.
 

Related Article

"The essence of my Political Funds Act case is a targeted investigation by a political prosecution," the nominee wrote on his Facebook page. "It is a targeted investigation case that is unclear even about who demanded the political funds and why."
 
Kim claimed that his party had asked for corporate donations for his campaign without his knowledge, but he was later held responsible for its failure to issue a receipt.
 
The businesses involved "were apologetic to me" afterward, he added.
 
Kim also denied allegations that he introduced a bill in the National Assembly that was written by his son as a high school club activity, and the son later included it on his application to Cornell University.
 
On allegations that his son received special favors in the process of winning an internship at the University of Hong Kong, Kim said he received no outside help.

Yonhap
