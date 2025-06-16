 Top office set to wrap up public recommendations for ministers, vice ministers
Top office set to wrap up public recommendations for ministers, vice ministers

Published: 16 Jun. 2025, 13:05
Presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung speaks during a press briefing at the presidential office in Seoul on June 16. [YONHAP]

The presidential office said it will wrap up a weeklong process to receive public recommendations for Cabinet ministers, vice ministers and chiefs of state-run agencies Monday.
 
Presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said the office had received approximately 74,000 recommendations as of Sunday, reflecting high public interest in the experimental personnel system adopted as part of President Lee Jae-myung's pledge.
 

Once the recommendations period ends, the presidential office will screen the recommended individuals and announce the final nominations.
 
"Since this is not a popularity contest, the number of recommendations will be considered only as a reference," Kang said. "The reasons behind each recommendation will matter more in the evaluation process."
 
Those who are recommended but not appointed this time will undergo a vetting process and be registered in a personnel database, which will be used for future appointments by the Lee administration, she added.
 
The top office last week introduced the novel appointment system, allowing the public to recommend candidates for government positions to be screened and possibly appointed to various roles. 

