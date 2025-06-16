 Former CEO of modeling agency accused of sexually assaulting models
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Former CEO of modeling agency accused of sexually assaulting models

Published: 16 Jun. 2025, 18:20 Updated: 16 Jun. 2025, 19:19
Information about reporting sexual assualt cases is shown in this stock photo unrelated to the story. [YONHAP]

Information about reporting sexual assualt cases is shown in this stock photo unrelated to the story. [YONHAP]

 
The Bucheon, Gyeonggi, branch of the Incheon District Prosecutors’ Office seek to arrest and detain the former CEO of an adult modeling agency, accusing them of sexual assaulting and molesting models as well as filming them without consent. 
 

Related Article

 
Prosecutors allege the CEO used their position to coerce three affiliated models into sex at hotels in Bucheon, Gyeonggi, between February 2020 and June 2023. The executive is also accused of molesting five additional models during unauthorized photo shoots and secretly taking their photos.
 
The former CEO is also accused of producing sexually exploitative material involving a minor in January 2023.
 
Authorities also requested the detention of the company’s current CEO on charges of producing child sexual exploitation content and filing a false accusation. Both suspects appeared at the Incheon District Court’s Bucheon branch for detention hearings on Monday.
 
The court is expected to rule on the prosecutors’ requests later in the day.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
tags Korea adult photoshoot sexual assault rape

More in Social Affairs

In first, Korean gov't agency joins Seoul Queer Festival, signaling potential shift in official attitudes

North Korean abductees group protests gov't crackdown on balloon leafleting campaigns

Lithium-ion battery in fan explodes in Daegu apartment

Woman safe after falling into open manhole in Busan

Former CEO of modeling agency accused of sexually assaulting models

Related Stories

Doxxed perpetrator in Miryang rape case reveals face, publicly apologizes

Stunt performer sues Kevin Costner over his direction of a rape scene in his film series 'Horizon'

Former EXO member Kris Wu sentenced to 13 years for sexual assault

Man charged to 15 years in prison for raping 11 minors will be released next month

Man gets 25 years for sexually assaulting daughter, granddaughter for 40 years
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)