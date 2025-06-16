Former CEO of modeling agency accused of sexually assaulting models
The Bucheon, Gyeonggi, branch of the Incheon District Prosecutors’ Office seek to arrest and detain the former CEO of an adult modeling agency, accusing them of sexual assaulting and molesting models as well as filming them without consent.
Prosecutors allege the CEO used their position to coerce three affiliated models into sex at hotels in Bucheon, Gyeonggi, between February 2020 and June 2023. The executive is also accused of molesting five additional models during unauthorized photo shoots and secretly taking their photos.
The former CEO is also accused of producing sexually exploitative material involving a minor in January 2023.
Authorities also requested the detention of the company’s current CEO on charges of producing child sexual exploitation content and filing a false accusation. Both suspects appeared at the Incheon District Court’s Bucheon branch for detention hearings on Monday.
The court is expected to rule on the prosecutors’ requests later in the day.
