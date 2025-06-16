Former first lady Kim Keon Hee admitted to hospital as probe looms
Published: 16 Jun. 2025, 18:11 Updated: 16 Jun. 2025, 18:57
Kim Keon Hee, wife of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, was admitted to Seoul Asan Medical Center on Monday.
According to political sources, Kim was hospitalized in the afternoon at the hospital in Songpa District, southern Seoul, for treatment of a chronic illness.
She also received hospital treatment on Friday and is reportedly not in a critical condition.
Her hospitalization comes as special prosecutor Min Jung-ki is forming a team to investigate a series of allegations surrounding her, including claims of interference in party nominations.
Kim was spotted alongside her husband, former President Yoon Suk Yeol, on the day of the June 3 presidential election.
Before that, she had not been seen in public ever since the former presidential couple vacated their Yongsan residence and moved to their private house in southern Seoul on April 11.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)