Former first lady faces degree revocation after Sookmyung Women’s University amends regulations
Published: 16 Jun. 2025, 16:22
Sookmyung Women’s University amended its academic regulations Monday in a move that could lead to the revocation of former first lady Kim Keon Hee's master’s degree, more than two decades after it was awarded.
The university on Monday finalized revisions to Article 25, Clause 2 of its academic code, allowing retroactive cancellation of degrees in cases of “serious and clear misconduct” that violates academic ethics. The change — approved by the academic affairs committee on June 9 — closes a loophole that previously protected degrees earned before 2015 from review.
The wife of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, Kim received her master’s degree from Sookmyung’s graduate school of education in 1999. Her thesis, on the artistic characteristics of painter Paul Klee, has been under scrutiny for suspected plagiarism.
The university confirmed it will convene a research integrity committee to investigate whether Kim’s degree should be revoked under the newly revised rules.
If Sookmyung moves forward with cancellation, attention is expected to shift to Kookmin University, where Kim earned a doctoral degree, which has faced separate allegations of academic misconduct.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
