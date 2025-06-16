Warehouse pharmacy debuts in Korea, drawing pushback
Published: 16 Jun. 2025
SEONGNAM, GYEONGGI — On a humid Sunday morning, the entrance to a newly opened pharmacy in Seongnam could easily be mistaken for a discount supermarket.
A staff member in a black uniform handed shopping baskets to customers entering the store, instructing, “Please put your bag in the locker and use the basket for the medicine.”
Inside the 430-square-meter (514-square-yard) store, about a dozen customers pushed carts or carried baskets, selecting over-the-counter (OTC) drugs and health supplements.
The store, which opened last Wednesday, calls itself Korea’s first “warehouse-style pharmacy.” Resembling a big-box retailer more than a traditional pharmacy, the shop stocks roughly 2,500 items, including general-use medications, dietary supplements and even pet pharmaceuticals. It does not yet sell prescription drugs.
The store’s interior featured medicines organized into 51 categories: pain relievers, anti-inflammatory drugs, fever reducers, and more. Shoppers could browse more than 80 kinds of pain relief patches, 50 types of cold medicine and 100 varieties of adhesive bandages.
Everyday items like toothbrushes, mouthwash and hair dye were also on display. Price tags, much like those at supermarkets, accompanied every item.
Some products, such as analgesics and wound ointments, were noticeably cheaper — by 1,000 won to 2,500 won — than in typical pharmacies.
Customers compared prices on their smartphones before placing products in their baskets.
“I like to stock up on digestive aids,” said Kim, a housekeeper in their 60s. “It’s nice to see all the options and get them cheaper.”
Industry observers are now watching to see whether the pharmacy might evolve into a drugstore similar to CVS or Walgreens in the United States.
Under Korea’s Pharmaceutical Affairs Act, only licensed pharmacists may open and operate pharmacies — a regulation that has largely prevented the development of drugstore-style retailers common overseas.
Previous attempts to introduce similar formats — such as CJ Olive Young’s foray into drugstore-style sales — faced strong backlash from the pharmaceutical community and failed to take root. The founder of the newly opened Seongnam shop is reportedly a pharmacist who previously ran a large pharmacy in Jongno District, central Seoul.
Unlike conventional Korean pharmacies, the Seongnam store allows customers to browse the aisles freely and pick products themselves.
Pharmacists walk the store, offering advice and recommendations. On Saturday morning, two pharmacists and five staff members were on site.
When this reporter asked to compare two acne medications, a pharmacist in a white lab coat and name tag said, “The ingredients are the same, so just go with the cheaper one.”
The same pharmacist was seen offering detailed explanations to other customers about medication uses and dosages.
“We usually just take what we’re given, but this way, we can compare and talk it through, which is much better,” an elderly couple said.
The Korean Pharmaceutical Association (KPA) has responded with concern. The Gyeonggi branch formed a task force to address the issue.
“This store will suck up all the business from nearby areas like Seoul, Bundang and Yongin,” said one pharmacist affiliated with the association. “It’s only a matter of time before these warehouse pharmacies spread everywhere.”
“People shouldn’t be encouraged to shop for medication like groceries,” the pharmacist added.
Still, some see the shift as inevitable. Warehouse-style drugstores have been the norm in the United States and Japan for years. And just this February, despite resistance from pharmacists, dollar-store chain Daiso began selling health supplements in its stores across Korea.
“With convenience stores already selling some OTC drugs, giving consumers more options is a positive development,” said an industry insider.
The Ministry of Health and Welfare has received multiple complaints about the Seongnam pharmacy but has yet to find any violations of pharmaceutical regulations.
“As long as a licensed pharmacist explains and sells the drugs, it does not violate the law,” a ministry official said. “We are reviewing the complaints and may conduct an on-site inspection if necessary.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHAE HYE-SEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
