Lithium-ion battery in fan explodes in Daegu apartment
Published: 16 Jun. 2025, 18:49
A lithium-ion battery in a cordless fan exploded while charging in a Daegu apartment, injuring two people.
According to Daegu Fire Department, the incident occurred at 1:06 a.m. on Monday in an apartment on the 18th floor in Namsan-dong in the city's Jung District. The battery, which was charging, exploded inside the home.
A woman in her 40s and a man in his 50s suffered second-degree burns and were classified with minor injuries.
The fire was extinguished by the residents using a fire extinguisher within 11 minutes.
Authorities believe the lithium-ion battery, which had been charging for an extended period, overheated and exploded. An investigation is ongoing to determine the exact cause.
Lithium-ion batteries are rechargeable and widely used in portable electronics and industrial equipment due to their high energy density, fast charging speed, and light weight. However, they are highly sensitive to heat. Exposure to high temperatures can cause deformation, fire, or even explosions.
According to the National Fire Agency, there were a total of 612 fires caused by lithium-ion batteries between 2019 and 2023. The agency advises users to disconnect power once charging is complete and to handle the batteries with care.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHO MUN-GYU
