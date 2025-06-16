North Korean abductees group protests gov't crackdown on balloon leafleting campaigns
Published: 16 Jun. 2025, 18:52
Members of the Families of Abductees to North Korea are pushing back against South Korea’s government crackdown on balloon leafleting campaigns aimed at the North, escalating tensions over a highly charged issue that pits national security against freedom of expression.
As the Ministry of Unification convened an interagency meeting to enforce stricter measures against balloon launches carrying leaflets to North Korea on Monday, the members of the Families of Abductees group held a protest outside the Seoul Government Complex, demanding their right to send messages to loved ones still missing in the North.
“We are citizens too,” the members argued during the protest, and vowed to continue their balloon campaigns despite government warnings and possible penalties.
In a statement distributed Monday during the protest, the group declared, “We are not criminals, but families of those kidnapped by North Korea. When we lost all other options, we started sending newsletters about our abducted family members, but now the government treats us like offenders.”
They accused law enforcement of targeting victims rather than the criminals responsible for the abductions and urged the government to cease efforts to block their activities, arguing that sending these newsletters is their last hope for answers.
The group’s leader, Choi Seong-ryong, criticized the government for what he called an ideological crackdown on its own citizens, saying, “The courts have ruled that leaflet distribution is permissible, but the government is dividing the people with ideological bias. We will send balloons again as soon as the wind allows.”
Earlier this month, the association released balloons with leaflets containing the faces and stories of abductees, demands for their whereabouts and repatriation, from Paju, Gyeonggi. The Ministry of Unification condemned the practice, warning on June 9 that it risks escalating military tensions and endangering border residents, and urged an immediate halt.
Yet the families announced plans to resume balloon launches near the demilitarized zone from Monday to Sunday, with another group having already sent leaflets from the border area of Incheon’s Ganghwa County on June 14.
The government has been scrambling to apply existing laws to crack down on the balloon campaigns since a key law regulating inter-Korean relations was struck down by the Constitutional Court last year. Officials have cited the Aviation Safety Act, which classifies balloons carrying more than 2 kilograms of material as unmanned free balloons requiring prior approval, and have warned that unauthorized launches could bring up to three years in prison or fines of 30 million won.
Local authorities in Gyeonggi designated parts of the border region as “risk zones” under the Disaster and Safety Management Act, deploying special police units to enforce bans on leaflet distribution, punishable by up to one year in jail or fines of 10 million won.
Officials also suspect that the use of high-pressure gases to inflate balloons may violate the High-Pressure Gas Control Act, which requires vehicle registration and penalties for violations. The abductee group had intended to bring a helium-filled balloon to the protest but was warned by police and instead carried only the leaflets.
Experts warn that the government’s patchwork application of various laws to sidestep constitutional protections for freedom of expression could face legal challenges in court. While investigations and prosecutions may proceed, judges could ultimately rule in favor of the activists.
Following the Monday's interagency meeting, the Ministry of Unification pledged to establish a coordinated task force with relevant agencies to prevent illegal leaflet launches that threaten border safety and heighten military tensions.
Officials also discussed accelerating legislative efforts to revise the National Security Act and the Aviation Safety Act before South Korea’s Liberation Day on August 15. Proposed revisions may ease current harsh penalties, introduce permit systems, and explicitly include balloon leaflets under regulations for unmanned aerial devices.
Choi offered a conditional olive branch, saying he would halt balloon launches if President Lee Jae-myung personally met with surviving families and raised the issue in inter-Korean talks. But for now, the families remain determined to keep their airborne messages flying.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHUNG YOUNG-GYO, LEE YU-JEONG [[email protected]]
