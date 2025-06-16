Police catch 2 psychiatric patients suspected of assaulting nurse in escape
Published: 16 Jun. 2025, 13:57 Updated: 16 Jun. 2025, 14:24
Two patients who are accused of assaulting a nurse and fleeing a closed psychiatric ward in Daegu have been apprehended by police.
The Seongseo Police Precinct in Daegu said Monday that it charged a teenager and a person in their 20s with aggravated assault.
The two are suspected of assaulting a nurse at 7:10 p.m. Saturday in an alleged attempt to escape the ward by stealing an access badge. The teen had reportedly escaped to meet his girlfriend.
The person in their 20s was arrested the day of the incident, while the teenager turned themselves in to police on Monday morning. Both were readmitted to the same hospital.
The nurse was reportedly not seriously injured.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL
