 Police raid power companies over worker's death in Taean Power Station
Published: 16 Jun. 2025, 13:04
This file photo taken on June 3 shows the building of Korea Electric Power Corp. of the Taean Power Station, where a subcontracted worker died from being trapped in a machine. [YONHAP]

This file photo taken on June 3 shows the building of Korea Electric Power Corp. of the Taean Power Station, where a subcontracted worker died from being trapped in a machine. [YONHAP]

 
Police on Monday raided the headquarters of Korea Western Power Corp. (Kowepo) and other locations in connection with the death of a subcontract worker at a thermal power plant in the southwestern city of Taean.
 
The Chungnam Provincial Police and the Ministry of Employment and Labor have sent 80 personnel to search the headquarters of Kowepo and Korea Electric Power Corp. (Kepco), Kepco's Taean branch office and the office of Korea Power O&M, a secondary subcontractor to Kepco, from 10 a.m.
 

Kim, who was reportedly working alone at the time, was affiliated with Korea Power O&M, which was hired by Kowepo.
 
Police plan to secure evidence related to the contract between Kowepo and its subcontractors and the victim's employment contract, along with materials to verify the safety guidelines at the work site.
 
The Labor Ministry will look into whether any legal violations occurred on site, including if Kowepo and Kepco had given work orders to Kim, and if there were any protective devices to prevent such trapping accidents.
 
"Depending on the outcome of the raid, the scope of the investigation could be extended, and we will decide whether to book someone in the case," an official said.

Yonhap
