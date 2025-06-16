 Prosecutors reject second police request to raid HYBE in Bang Si-hyuk market violation probe
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Prosecutors reject second police request to raid HYBE in Bang Si-hyuk market violation probe

Published: 16 Jun. 2025, 10:51
HYBE chairman Bang Si-hyuk poses for photos during a general meeting of members of The Federation of Korean Industries held in western Seoul on Feb. 20. [YONHAP]

HYBE chairman Bang Si-hyuk poses for photos during a general meeting of members of The Federation of Korean Industries held in western Seoul on Feb. 20. [YONHAP]

 
Prosecutors have rejected a police request for a search warrant to raid K-pop agency HYBE’s headquarters over allegations that Chairman Bang Si-hyuk misled former shareholders.
 
The Seoul Southern District Prosecutors' Office recently denied the request, marking the second time prosecutors have turned down a warrant filed by the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency in relation to Bang’s alleged violation of market laws, according to a report by the Korea Economic Daily on Sunday.
 

Related Article

 
The first request, submitted on April 30, was rejected, prompting police to file again after further investigation. Following the second denial, police reportedly plan to submit a third request.
 
The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency requested the warrant after accusing HYBE founder and chairman Bang of misleading shareholders and persuading them to sell their HYBE shares to a private equity firm founded by a personal acquaintance.
 
According to the Korea Economic Daily, the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) has collected evidence that Bang misled shareholders in 2019 — prior to HYBE’s public listing on the Korea Exchange — convincing them to sell their shares to a firm that had promised him commission in return.
 
Bang allegedly received 400 billion won ($293 million) after HYBE went public as a result of the deal, but failed to disclose this in the company’s securities report.  

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Bang Si-hyuk HYBE

More in Social Affairs

Drug ring referred to prosecutors for using ‘buried stash’ smuggling method

Prosecutors reject second police request to raid HYBE in Bang Si-hyuk market violation probe

Court backs care facility in dispute over resident’s relocation

2 foreigners arrested over walking path fire in Seoul Forest Park

Police investigating balloons apparently intended for North

Related Stories

Police seek to raid HYBE's headquarters in chairman's fraud investigation

HYBE Chairman Bang accused of pocketing $285 million in 'undisclosed' deal

HYBE founder Bang Si-hyuk calls ADOR's Min Hee-jin 'malicious individual' in court battle

Bang Si-hyuk receives honorary doctorate degree from Seoul National University

Bang Si-hyuk steps down from CEO of HYBE
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)