Tmoney to pilot tagless payment on select Seoul bus routes
Published: 16 Jun. 2025, 13:13
Tmoney, a major transit card service provider in Korea, will begin trial operations of its contactless public transportation payment system “Tmoney Tagless Payment” on Seoul city buses starting in October.
Tmoney announced on Monday that the pilot program will cover 36 city bus routes and approximately 580 buses in Seoul.
Tagless payment allows users to pay their fare automatically without physically tapping a card or smartphone on the terminal. Commuters can leave their payment device in their pocket or bag while boarding or getting off.
This hands-free system is expected to benefit children, seniors and people using crutches, as well as passengers carrying heavy items or riding in the rain. It also reduces the need to stand up before the bus stops, helping prevent accidents, and lowers the risk of forgetting to tap out upon exit.
To use the service, passengers only need to activate the “Enable Tagless Payment” option in the Mobile Tmoney app. The system operates via mobile sensor devices and Bluetooth Low Energy technology. It works in parallel with the conventional tap-based payment system, allowing users to choose either method. Transfers to buses without the system or to other forms of public transportation will still be possible.
Between 2023 and 2024, Tmoney conducted a “Seoul City Bus Tagless Payment Demonstration Project” to validate the system’s performance. The project tested for issues such as duplicate payments, fare evasion, multiple entries, payment by different carrying methods, subway transfers and performance in crowded or high-traffic areas.
Following its deployment on the Ui-Sinseol Light Rail in 2023 and all stations on the Incheon subway last month, the Seoul bus trial makes Tmoney the only service provider in Korea offering tagless payment for both buses and subways.
“This pilot on Seoul city buses will be a turning point for public transportation payments in Korea,” said Tmoney CEO Kim Tae-keuk. “We will work closely with the Seoul Metropolitan Government and bus operators to create a smart and convenient mobility environment for all Seoul residents.”
Tmoney also announced on its website and Instagram that “Tmoney is coming to the iPhone and Apple Watch.”
This means public transit access using Apple Pay will become possible in Korea, roughly two years after the service’s launch in the country. Details will be announced at a later date, Tmoney said.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM JI-HYE [[email protected]]
