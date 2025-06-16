A preview of the G7 Summit…
Published: 16 Jun. 2025, 20:30
As tensions between Israel and Iran escalate, the international community is watching for signs of U.S. leadership. However, President Donald Trump has yet to present a clear strategy to prevent further escalation. Ahead of the G7 Summit, some observers view the Trump administration’s reluctance to intervene as a sign of growing isolationism. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)