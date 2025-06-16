China’s rising activity in the West Sea raises regional security concerns

Tensions are growing in the West Sea as China ramps up its presence in the region. In recent years, Chinese authorities have installed fish farming structures suspected to be for territorial entrenchment, followed by the deployment of buoys believed to serve as maritime markers. Toward the end of last month, China was also suspected of conducting launch tests for stealth aircraft from an aircraft carrier in the area.These moves have unsettled the newly inaugurated Korean administration, especially amid speculation that Beijing aims to transform the West Sea into what it sees as a virtual inland sea. While these developments have implications for Korea’s maritime sovereignty, analysts suggest that China’s immediate focus is more likely across the Taiwan Strait.At the core is Beijing’s apparent strategy to obstruct U.S. reinforcements in the event of a military conflict with Taiwan. The growing frequency of Chinese military activity signals heightened concerns over the possibility of war between China and Taiwan.Next month, Taiwan will air a 10-part political thriller series titled "Zero Day," depicting a hypothetical Chinese invasion. The term "Zero Day" in the show refers to the date China launches its assault. According to the show’s premise, the attack is set to occur between Taiwan’s presidential election in March 2028 and the government transition that May.As previewed in a trailer released last July, the plot begins with China staging a crash of a military aircraft in waters near Taiwan, followed by a naval blockade under the pretext of search and rescue. Taiwan descends into economic crisis as stock markets crash and a bank run ensues. China spreads disinformation through influencers and hackers, pressuring Taiwanese civilians to surrender. A fake declaration of war by the Taiwanese president, generated using artificial intelligence, is also broadcast.Inside Taiwan, chaos unfolds as prisoners are released due to covert Chinese operations, while pro-Beijing agents and criminal groups wreak havoc in the streets. As citizens attempt to flee, Chinese special forces land on Taiwan’s offshore Kinmen Island, located near the mainland.The show’s creator, Cheng Hsin-mei, drew inspiration from Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine and China’s large-scale military exercises following U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan that August.Zero Day is the first Taiwanese drama to depict full-scale war with China. Until now, the topic has been largely avoided due to its political sensitivity and public anxiety. Although Taiwan’s government covered over 40 percent of the production cost, more than 70 percent of the cast reportedly declined to participate, fearing repercussions from Beijing.As the show illustrates, a crisis in the Taiwan Strait could quickly involve the United States and, potentially, U.S. Forces Korea. Washington may call on Seoul for additional support. Korea cannot view such scenarios as distant. Strategic preparedness for all contingencies is no longer optional.