한국, 쿠웨이트에 4-0 대승… 조직력 뽐낸 월드컵 예선
Published: 16 Jun. 2025, 11:24
Korea's 4-0 thumping of Kuwait in World Cup qualifier shows off side's cohesion
한국, 쿠웨이트에 4-0 대승… 조직력 뽐낸 월드컵 예선
Korea JoongAng Daily 10면 기사
Thursday, June 12, 2025
Korea’s 4-0 victory over Kuwait in their final 2026 World Cup qualifier on Tuesday did not merely showcase the squad’s improved cohesion, but left potential for the rise of new regular picks ahead of the World Cup.
qualifier: 예선전
showcase: 선보이다
cohesion: 응집력, 조직력
rise: 상승, 오름
regular pick: 주전 선수
한국이 화요일 (6월 10일) 열린 2026년 월드컵 예선 최종전에서 쿠웨이트를 4-0으로 격파했다. 팀의 조직력이 향상됐음을 보여줬을 뿐만 아니라, 월드컵 본선을 앞두고 새로운 선수들의 주전 성장 가능성도 볼 수 있는 경기였다.
Tuesday’s 4-0 win came with the Taeguk Warriors’ perceived awareness of each other’s abilities and movements, which had lacked for parts of the country’s run in the third qualifying round under manager Hong Myung-bo.
awareness: 의식
lack: 부족하다
parts of: ~의 일부
third qualifying round: 3차 예선
화요일 4-0 승리에선 태극전사들이 각각의 능력과 움직임을 상호 인지하고 있음을 보여줬다. 이는 홍명보 감독 체제 아래 치른 3차 예선의 일부 경기에서 부족해 보였던 부분이다.
But the national squad demonstrated that they play as one solid team rather than relying on any individual talent.
demonstrate: 보여주다
rely: 의지하다
하지만 대표팀은 개별 선수의 기량에 의존하기보다는 하나의 탄탄한 팀으로 움직이고 있음을 보여줬다.
The team’s second goal was a result of that, with Bae Jun-ho feeding the ball straight into the path of Lee Kang-in in the penalty box and allowing him to strike the ball.
feed: 패스하다
straight into the path of: ~의 바로 앞으로
대표팀의 두 번째 골은 이의 결과였다. 배준호가 페널티박스로 전진하는 이강인의 움직임에 맞춰 바로 앞으로 패스하면서 이강인이 이를 제대로 찰 수 있도록 했다.
The midfield duo’s understanding of one another’s movements was key to that goal, although Lee’s ability to proactively find an unmarked area inside the box was also a contributor.
proactively: 상황을 앞서 주도하여
contributor: 기여 요소
이 골은 배준호와 이강인의 움직임에 대한 상호 이해에서 비롯됐다. 여기에 이강인이 페널티박스 안 수비의 빈 공간을 능동적으로 찾아 들어간 실력도 주효했다.
An improved performance in offense was also visible in Korea’s third goal, where Lee latched onto a long pass from Hwang In-beom and set up Oh Hyeon-gu with a header for him to smash it in.
visible: 보이는, 가시적인
latch onto: 붙잡다
한국의 세 번째 골에서도 향상된 공격력이 드러났다. 이강인이 황인범의 긴 패스를 받아 머리로 오현규에게 연결했고, 오현규가 밀어 넣으며 마무리했다.
Oh made a tidy turn and found the back of the net with composure, showcasing factors that he had lacked in the early stages of his national team career during which he missed multiple chances in open play.
tidy: 깔끔한
composure: 평정
open play: 세트피스가 아닌 일반적인 경기 상황
오현규는 깔끔한 턴 동작에 이어 침착하게 골을 마무리했다. 이는 그가 과거 대표팀 경기에서 기회를 번번이 놓쳤던 모습과는 달라진 점이다.
The qualifiers against Iraq and Kuwait also witnessed the qualities of players such as Jeon Jin-woo and Bae.
witness: 목격하다, 보다
이라크전과 쿠웨이트전에서는 전진우와 배준호과 같은 선수들의 기량도 함께 확인할 수 있었다.
Jeon, who received his first call-up, bagged an assist against Iraq and scored a header in the Kuwait game.
call-up: (국가대표팀의) 호출, 소환
bag: 기록하다, 올리다
처음으로 국가대표팀의 부름을 받은 전진우는 이라크 전에서 1어시스트, 쿠웨이트 전에서 헤딩으로 1골을 챙겼다.
He was agile on the right flank, usually occupied by Hwang Hee-chan, and displayed aggression throughout both matches.
agile: 민첩한
flank: 측면
aggression: 공격성
그는 주로 황희찬이 맡아온 오른쪽 측면에서 민첩한 움직임을 보였고, 두 경기 내내 공격적인 플레이를 펼쳤다.
WRITTEN AND TRANSLATED BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)