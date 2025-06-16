 Barcelona's Korean friendlies to stream exclusively on Disney+
Barcelona's Korean friendlies to stream exclusively on Disney+

Published: 16 Jun. 2025, 18:18
FC Barcelona celebrate winning the Copa del Rey final against Real Madrid at La Cartuja Stadium in Seville, Spain, on April 26. [AFP/YONHAP]

FC Barcelona’s two preseason friendlies against FC Seoul and Daegu FC in Korea this summer will be exclusively available to watch online on Disney+, the streaming service announced on Monday.
 
Disney+'s revelation comes as the service has expanded efforts to diversify its entertainment options.
 

Barcelona will face FC Seoul at Seoul World Cup Stadium in western Seoul on July 31 and Daegu FC at Daegu Stadium in the southern city on Aug. 3.
 
The La Liga giants’ visit to Korea this year marks their third after doing so in 2004 and 2010. The club lost 1-0 to Suwon Samsung Bluewings in a friendly in 2004 but secured a 5-2 victory over the K League All-Star team in 2010, with Lionel Messi scoring twice.
 
While Messi left the club in 2021, Barcelona's current squad features veteran Polish striker Robert Lewandowski and rising Spanish star Lamine Yamal.
 
The Blaugrana will jet into Korea on the back of three titles from the 2024-25 season, during which the club won the La Liga, Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup titles.
 
Barcelona are one of the most successful teams in Spanish football history with 28 La Liga, 32 Copa del Rey and five Champions League titles under their belt.

BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
Barcelona's Korean friendlies to stream exclusively on Disney+

Lee unleashed
