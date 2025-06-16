Bayern Munich crush Auckland City 10–0 at Club World Cup
Published: 16 Jun. 2025, 14:59 Updated: 16 Jun. 2025, 16:46
Bayern Munich unleashed a dominant attacking display in their first match at the expanded 2025 FIFA Club World Cup on Sunday, thrashing Auckland City 10-0.
The Bundesliga giants overwhelmed the New Zealand side at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, in Group C.
Bayern forward Jamal Musiala completed a hat trick with goals in the 67th, 73rd and 84th minutes. Thomas Muller scored a brace in the 45th and 89th minutes, Kingsley Coman did the same in the 6th and 21st minutes and Michael Olise struck twice in the 20th and 48th minutes. Sacha Boey also found the net in the 18th minute.
Muller’s double came in what could be his final tournament for Bayern. The German midfielder had been set to part ways with the club at the end of the 2024–25 season after a 25-year career but signed a short-term deal to compete in the Club World Cup.
Muller joined Bayern’s youth academy at age 10 and has spent his entire career with the club. Since making his senior debut in August 2008, he has made 743 appearances, scoring 247 goals and providing 273 assists. His trophy haul includes 12 Bundesliga titles, six DFB-Pokal cups, two UEFA Champions League titles and two Club World Cups.
Korean defender Kim Min-jae did not feature in Sunday’s match due to injury.
Bayern had shared training photos ahead of the fixture, which showed Kim absent from the main session. Instead, he trained indoors.
“He has a minor Achilles injury,” Bayern Sporting Director Max Eberl said. “Kim wants to return soon. He should be back in training in a few days. We have a strong defense and fierce competition, so he’ll need to be at his best.”
Unlike previous editions, which featured only the champions of each continental competition, this year’s Club World Cup has expanded into a 32-team tournament. Qualification was based on club performances in continental competitions from 2021 to 2024.
The 32 teams include 12 from Europe, six from South America, four each from Asia, Africa and North and Central America, one from Oceania and one from host country United States.
The competition follows a World Cup-style format with eight groups of four teams each. The top two teams from each group advance to the round of 16.
The tournament offers a total prize pool of $1 billion and will take place every four years, mirroring the international World Cup cycle.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY PIH JU-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
