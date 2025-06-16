 Paris Saint-Germain's Lee Kang-in becomes first Korean footballer to score in a FIFA Club World Cup match
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > Football

print dictionary print

Paris Saint-Germain's Lee Kang-in becomes first Korean footballer to score in a FIFA Club World Cup match

Published: 16 Jun. 2025, 14:20 Updated: 16 Jun. 2025, 14:46
Paris Saint-Germain's Korean midfielder Lee Kang-in scores his team's fourth goal from the penalty spot during the Club World Cup 2025 Group B football match between France's Paris Saint-Germain and Spain's Atletico de Madrid at the Rose Bowl stadium in Los Angeles on June 15. [AFP/YONHAP]

Paris Saint-Germain's Korean midfielder Lee Kang-in scores his team's fourth goal from the penalty spot during the Club World Cup 2025 Group B football match between France's Paris Saint-Germain and Spain's Atletico de Madrid at the Rose Bowl stadium in Los Angeles on June 15. [AFP/YONHAP]

 
Lee Kang-in of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) became the first Korean footballer to score in a FIFA Club World Cup match.
 
PSG defeated Atlético Madrid 4–0 in their first Group B match of the 2025 Club World Cup, held at Rose Bowl Stadium in Los Angeles, California on Sunday. 
 

Related Article

 
Lee started the match on the bench and was substituted on in the 70th minute. Playing as a right winger, he initially did not have a notable chance to score.
 
In the 97th minute, with PSG leading 3–0, a handball by an Atlético defender resulted in a penalty. Lee stepped up as the shot taker and calmly converted the kick with his left foot.  
 
This was Lee’s first goal for PSG since scoring a brace in a Ligue 1 match against Angers in November of last year.
 
Unlike previous editions that featured only continental champions, this year’s Club World Cup is a 32-team mega event. Teams qualified based on their performances in continental club competitions from 2021 to 2024.
 
The lineup includes four teams from Asia, four from Africa, four from North and Central America, six from South America, one from Oceania, 12 from Europe and one host nation slot for the United States. The teams are divided into eight groups of four, with the top two from each group advancing to the round of 16.
 
The total prize pool stands at $1 billion, and the tournament will be held every four years, like the national-team World Cup.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY PIH JU-YOUNG [[email protected]]
tags Korea Lee Kang-in PSG FIFA Club World Cup

More in Football

Bayern Munich crush Auckland City 10–0 at Club World Cup

Paris Saint-Germain's Lee Kang-in becomes first Korean footballer to score in a FIFA Club World Cup match

Son Heung-min's Europa League title-winning jersey sells for $52,600 at auction

Korea's 4-0 thumping of Kuwait in World Cup qualifier shows off side's cohesion

North Korea end World Cup qualifiers without a win

Related Stories

Ulsan ready to chase knockout spot at FIFA Club World Cup

Super-charged Lee Kang-in strikes again to put Korea ahead of China

Korea secures 2026 World Cup berth, stretches qualification streak to 11

FIFA Club World Cup trophy set to arrive in Korea next month on global tour

Giving it a shot
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)