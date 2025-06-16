Paris Saint-Germain's Lee Kang-in becomes first Korean footballer to score in a FIFA Club World Cup match
Lee Kang-in of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) became the first Korean footballer to score in a FIFA Club World Cup match.
PSG defeated Atlético Madrid 4–0 in their first Group B match of the 2025 Club World Cup, held at Rose Bowl Stadium in Los Angeles, California on Sunday.
Lee started the match on the bench and was substituted on in the 70th minute. Playing as a right winger, he initially did not have a notable chance to score.
In the 97th minute, with PSG leading 3–0, a handball by an Atlético defender resulted in a penalty. Lee stepped up as the shot taker and calmly converted the kick with his left foot.
This was Lee’s first goal for PSG since scoring a brace in a Ligue 1 match against Angers in November of last year.
Unlike previous editions that featured only continental champions, this year’s Club World Cup is a 32-team mega event. Teams qualified based on their performances in continental club competitions from 2021 to 2024.
The lineup includes four teams from Asia, four from Africa, four from North and Central America, six from South America, one from Oceania, 12 from Europe and one host nation slot for the United States. The teams are divided into eight groups of four, with the top two from each group advancing to the round of 16.
The total prize pool stands at $1 billion, and the tournament will be held every four years, like the national-team World Cup.
