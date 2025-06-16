 Koreans finish well back at weather-interrupted U.S. Open
Tom Kim uses an umbrella as he walks down the 18th fairway during the third round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania, on June 14. [AP/YONHAP]

Korean players have all finished well out of contention at the weather-interrupted U.S. Open.
 
Tom Kim was the top Korean player, as he finished at nine-over 289 to tie for 33rd place at the rain-soaked Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, western Pennsylvania, on Sunday.
 

Kim shot his second straight 72 on the par-70 course with four birdies, two bogeys and two double bogeys.
 
Kim Si-woo finished at 12-over 292 to end in a tie for 42nd. After opening the tournament with a 68, Kim faded over the next three days with rounds of 74-74-76. He had just one birdie in the final round against five bogeys and one double bogey.
 
Im Sung-jae also started the tournament with a 68, but his final score was 16-over 296, after a 75 on Sunday. He finished tied for 57th place.
 
One other Korean in the field, An Byeong-hun, missed the cut.
 
The final round had a 96-minute stoppage due to heavy rain.
 
J.J. Spaun of the United States won the tournament at one-under 279. Spaun, who drained a birdie putt from 64 feet and five inches away on the 18th green, was the only player to finish with an under-par score.

Yonhap
