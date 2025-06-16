Koreans finish well back at weather-interrupted U.S. Open

Korean players have all finished well out of contention at the weather-interrupted U.S. Open.Tom Kim was the top Korean player, as he finished at nine-over 289 to tie for 33rd place at the rain-soaked Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, western Pennsylvania, on Sunday.Kim shot his second straight 72 on the par-70 course with four birdies, two bogeys and two double bogeys.Kim Si-woo finished at 12-over 292 to end in a tie for 42nd. After opening the tournament with a 68, Kim faded over the next three days with rounds of 74-74-76. He had just one birdie in the final round against five bogeys and one double bogey.Im Sung-jae also started the tournament with a 68, but his final score was 16-over 296, after a 75 on Sunday. He finished tied for 57th place.One other Korean in the field, An Byeong-hun, missed the cut.The final round had a 96-minute stoppage due to heavy rain.J.J. Spaun of the United States won the tournament at one-under 279. Spaun, who drained a birdie putt from 64 feet and five inches away on the 18th green, was the only player to finish with an under-par score.Yonhap