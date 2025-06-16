 Putin and Erdogan condemn Israeli actions against Iran in phone call, Kremlin says
Putin and Erdogan condemn Israeli actions against Iran in phone call, Kremlin says

Published: 16 Jun. 2025, 21:10
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting of the Council on Russia's language policy via video link at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia on June 5, 2025. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting of the Council on Russia's language policy via video link at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia on June 5, 2025. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan condemned Israel's "act of force" against Iran and called for an immediate cessation of hostilities when they spoke by phone on Monday, the Kremlin said.
 
"Both sides expressed the most serious concern about the ongoing escalation of the Iran-Israel conflict, which has already led to a large number of casualties and is fraught with serious long-term consequences for the entire region," a Kremlin statement said.
 

"The leaders spoke in favor of an immediate cessation of hostilities and the settlement of contentious issues, including those related to the Iranian nuclear program, exclusively by political and diplomatic means."
 
The two sides agreed to remain in close cooperation, the statement said.

REUTERS
