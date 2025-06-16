 Riyadh Air orders 25 Airbus A350-1000 jets
Published: 16 Jun. 2025, 21:44
A Riyadh Air Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner is seen before the opening of the 55th International Paris Airshow at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, France, June 13, 2025. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Saudi startup Riyadh Air signed a deal at the Paris Airshow on Monday to buy 25 Airbus A350-1000 jets, the planemaker said.
 
The deal, announced shortly after Saudi leasing company AviLease placed an order for Airbus passenger and freighter jets, also includes purchase rights for another 25 planes, Airbus said.
 
Airbus does not publish catalogue prices but the firm part of the Riyadh Air deal is worth around $4.6 billion after typical airline discounts, according to Cirium Ascend estimates.
 

REUTERS
