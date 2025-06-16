 Trump directs ICE to expand deportations in Democratic-run cities, undeterred by protests
Published: 16 Jun. 2025, 15:41
U.S. President Donald Trump, left, waves while escorted by Air Force Col. Angela F. Ochoa, Commander, 89th Airlift Wing, walks from Marine One to board Air Force One on June 15. [AP/YONHAP]

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday directed federal immigration officials to prioritize deportations from Democratic-run cities after large protests have erupted in Los Angeles and other major cities against the Trump administration’s immigration policies.
 
Trump in a social media posting called on ICE officials “to do all in their power to achieve the very important goal of delivering the single largest Mass Deportation Program in History.”
 

He added that to reach the goal, officials "must expand efforts to detain and deport Illegal Aliens in America’s largest Cities, such as Los Angeles, Chicago and New York, where Millions upon Millions of Illegal Aliens reside."
 
Trump's declaration comes after weeks of increased enforcement, and after Stephen Miller, White House deputy chief of staff and main architect of Trump’s immigration policies, said U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers would target at least 3,000 arrests a day, up from about 650 a day during the first five months of Trump’s second term.
 
At the same time, the Trump administration has directed immigration officers to pause arrests at farms, restaurants and hotels, after Trump expressed alarm about the impact aggressive enforcement is having on those industries, according to a U.S. official familiar with the matter who spoke only on condition of anonymity.
 
Protests over federal immigration enforcement raids have been flaring up around the country.
 
Opponents of Trump's immigration policies took to the streets as part of the “no kings” demonstrations Saturday that came as Trump held a massive parade in Washington for the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army.
 
U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he boards Air Force One on June 15. [AP/YONHAP]

Saturday's protests were mostly peaceful.
 
But police in Los Angeles, where protests over federal immigration enforcement raids erupted a week earlier and sparked nationwide, used tear gas and crowd-control munitions to clear out protesters after the event ended.
 
Officers in Portland, Oregon, also fired tear gas and projectiles to disperse a crowd that protested in front of a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building well into the evening.
 
Trump made the call for stepped-up enforcement in Democratic-controlled cities on social media as he was making his way to the Group of 7 economic summit in Alberta, Canada.
 
He suggested to reporters as he departed the White House for the summit on Sunday evening that his decision to deploy National Guard troops to Los Angeles was the reason the protests in that city went peacefully.
 
“If we didn’t have the National Guard on call and ready, they would rip Los Angeles apart,” Trump said.

AP
