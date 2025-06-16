 Trump says he hopes Israel and Iran can strike cease-fire
Trump says he hopes Israel and Iran can strike cease-fire

Published: 16 Jun. 2025, 08:49
U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he boards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews for a trip to Canada to attend the Group of 7 Summit on June 15. [AP/YONHAP]

President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he hopes Israel and Iran can broker a cease-fire but said sometimes countries have to fight it out first.
 
Talking to reporters as he left for the Group of 7 summit in Canada, Trump said the United States will continue to support Israel but declined to say if he asked the U.S. ally to pause strikes on Iran.
 

