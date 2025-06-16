Trump says he hopes Israel and Iran can strike cease-fire
Published: 16 Jun. 2025, 08:49
President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he hopes Israel and Iran can broker a cease-fire but said sometimes countries have to fight it out first.
Talking to reporters as he left for the Group of 7 summit in Canada, Trump said the United States will continue to support Israel but declined to say if he asked the U.S. ally to pause strikes on Iran.
Reuters
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
