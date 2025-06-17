 BOK warns pension and medical costs could double to 20 percent of GDP by 2050
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

BOK warns pension and medical costs could double to 20 percent of GDP by 2050

Published: 17 Jun. 2025, 15:39
A job seeker looks at job opening notices at an employment center in Seoul on March 12. [YONHAP]

A job seeker looks at job opening notices at an employment center in Seoul on March 12. [YONHAP]

 
Korea's combined spending on the national pension and medical care could nearly double to account for 20 percent of the country's GDP by 2050 due to a shrinking work force and rapidly aging population, the central bank said Tuesday.
 
In its latest research report, the Bank of Korea (BOK) said that if all other conditions remain constant, spending on pensions and medical care will rise from around 10 percent of the GDP in 2025 to approximately 20 percent by 2050.
 

Related Article

 
First, the BOK projected that the number of employed people will begin to decline around 2030. By 2050, the employment figure is expected to fall to just 90 percent of the 2024 level.
 
Specifically, the projected decline in employment will weigh heavily on GDP growth. A reduction in the number of workers directly implies a decline in labor input, a key factor of production.
 
Starting in the 2030s, labor is forecast to become a negative contributor to GDP growth. Even when accounting for capital input and productivity improvements, GDP growth is expected to hover around the mid-zero percent range by 2050, the report said.
 
Per capita GDP, a key indicator of individual welfare, is also projected to slow structurally.
 
As the share of the elderly population, who typically have lower labor market participation, continues to rise, the number of workers is expected to decline faster than the total population.
 
"As the population shrinks alongside accelerating aging, the Korean economy may face substantial economic burdens," said Lee Young-ho, a BOK official. "To mitigate the negative effects of a declining trend in employment caused by demographic change, it is essential to carry out structural reforms across the economy to boost both productivity and labor force participation.

Yonhap
tags Korea Bank of Korea BOK pension medical GDP

More in Economy

Foreign workers in Korea's booming shipyards struggle with high remittances, debt obligations

BOK warns pension and medical costs could double to 20 percent of GDP by 2050

Gold rises as Israel-Iran fighting, Trump's evacuation call spark demand

Korean gov't to extend fuel tax cuts, individual consumption tax breaks for passenger vehicles

Korea's new trade team to center 'national interest' in U.S. trade talks

Related Stories

Growth stats from last year recall 1998, 2008

BOK, state pension fund agree to open currency swap line

Korea's economy grows 0.1% in Q4, annual growth misses expectations

BOK urges monitoring of U.S. volatility's impact on local markets

Central bank urges more aggressive overseas investment
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)