 Bank of Korea to lower interest rates cautiously, minutes show
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

Bank of Korea to lower interest rates cautiously, minutes show

Published: 17 Jun. 2025, 17:32 Updated: 17 Jun. 2025, 17:52
A view of company offices from Mount Nam in Seoul on March 26 [YONHAP]

A view of company offices from Mount Nam in Seoul on March 26 [YONHAP]

 
Board members of Korea's central bank said it was necessary to continue easing monetary policy to support economic growth, but with caution over associated risks, minutes of their May 29 policy meeting showed on Tuesday.
 
One member "emphasized the importance of assessing the risks associated with further rate cuts and calibrating the pace accordingly," citing instability in housing prices.
 

Related Article

Another member concurred, saying "a well-calibrated policy mix is needed, combining continued monetary easing with focused fiscal and financial measures aimed at supporting the vulnerable sectors".
 
Members noted that changes in U.S. tariff policies and monetary policy adjustments, as well as domestic economic policies under a new administration, should be considered when determining the extent of any further rate cuts.
 
Last month, the Bank of Korea lowered interest rates by 25 basis points to 2.50 percent in a unanimous decision, a week before a snap presidential election won by liberal candidate Lee Jae Myung.
 
Lee, who has argued for expansionary fiscal policy to boost domestic demand, plans to introduce a second supplementary government budget of the year on Thursday, after a 13.8 trillion won ($10.12 billion) budget passed in May.

Reuters
tags Korea Bank of Korea interest rate

More in Economy

Home purchases rise due to worries over tighter lending rules, sentiment shift

Korea plummets seven spots to 27th in World Competitiveness Ranking

Bank of Korea to lower interest rates cautiously, minutes show

In shift, president appears open to income-based 'livelihood support' stimulus

Foreign workers in Korea's booming shipyards struggle with high remittances, debt obligations

Related Stories

Base rate goes up along with inflation prediction

Interest rate hike coming this year, says BOK governor

Interest rates going up with inflation, record household debt

Bank of Korea holds benchmark interest rate

BOK raises base interest rate for first time in 33 months
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)