BMW Korea accelerates EV leadership with new programs, infrastructure
Published: 17 Jun. 2025, 18:07
BMW Korea is solidifying its position as a leader in the premium EV market, recording 2,373 units sold by May this year. The company topped Korea’s premium EV sales in the first quarter and continues to lead the segment through a mix of product expansion, customer engagement programs and nationwide charging infrastructure.
Globally, BMW sold 368,523 EVs in 2024 — an 11.6 percent increase from the previous year — maintaining its position as the top-selling premium EV brand worldwide.
The company attributes its continued success to a strategy that balances growth with brand value. In celebration of its 30th anniversary, BMW Korea launched the country’s first EV-exclusive test drive membership, the BMW BEV Membership, in May. The program allows customers who purchase new BMW vehicles to test drive four key electric models — the i5, i4, iX1 and iX2 — offering tailored driving experiences that match various lifestyles.
To further engage EV owners, BMW Korea also introduced the BMW BEV Community through its My BMW app, offering exclusive benefits and information to electric vehicle customers.
On the safety front, BMW is expanding its Proactive Care smart vehicle support system. The technology monitors battery conditions during charging to help prevent overcharging and overheating. In emergency situations, the system responds across four severity levels, with dedicated staff providing real-time support including towing and repair coordination.
BMW’s Power of Choice product strategy — offering electric, plug-in hybrid and internal combustion engine variants across shared vehicle platforms — has received positive feedback for delivering BMW’s signature design and performance across different drivetrain options.
The company is also investing heavily in charging infrastructure. Since late 2022, BMW Korea has installed over 2,400 EV chargers nationwide, including its premium BMW Charging Stations. Following the launch of the Charging Next initiative in 2023, the company aims to increase that number to 3,000 units by the end of this year, with plans to add environmental, social and governance-focused charging stations and approximately 600 new units.
As part of its customer incentive program, BMW Korea offers charging credits worth between 250,000 won ($183) and one year of unlimited charging for new EV buyers. These credits are usable at around 90 percent of public charging stations across the country.
With a focus on customer experience, safety and sustainable infrastructure, BMW Korea continues to drive forward in the premium electric mobility space.
BY LEE YEBIN [[email protected]]
What is “Promoted Content”?
“Promoted Content” articles are written by our staff reporters. They are promoted to some extent by an external company.
Promoted Content is not the same as “Guest Reports,” which are paid advertorials.
Our reporters and editors retain complete editorial independence in the conception and production of Promoted Content.
