Amcham discusses economic priorities with U.S. gov't, business leaders during Washington visit
Published: 17 Jun. 2025, 12:02
-
- YOON SO-YEON
- [email protected]
A high-level delegation of the American Chamber of Commerce in Korea (Amcham) highlighted key economic priorities in the Korea-U.S. economic partnership, in light of Korea's new administration headed by President Lee Jae-myung, during a four-day Washington Doorknock visit, held from June 9 to 12.
The delegation, led by Amcham Chairman and CEO James Kim, engaged in a series of close to 40 meetings with senior U.S. government officials of the Trump administration, members of Congress and leading policy institutions, according to Amcham on Tuesday.
The delegation included senior representatives from Amazon Web Services, Bloom Energy, Corning Incorporated, Coupang, Google, Hyundai Motor Group, Kim & Chang, LG CNS, Lockheed Martin, Posco Group and Samil PwC.
During the visit, Amcham conveyed "a strong message of confidence in Korea’s new leadership," highlighting President Lee as "a visionary leader, emphasizing his administration’s proactive stance on strengthening the U.S.-Korea partnership and advancing a more globally competitive business environment," according to Amcham.
The delegation met with senior officials from the Departments of Treasury, Commerce, State, Energy and Defense, as well as the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR), the National Security Council and the Office of the Vice President. The delegation also conducted bipartisan congressional outreach, including direct meetings with four U.S. Senators, seven House Representatives and professional staff from 10 Senate offices and one House office.
The delegation especially stressed the importance of elevating the Korea-U.S. technology alliance as a core pillar of bilateral cooperation alongside long-standing security ties, emphasizing the urgency of closer collaboration in semiconductors, AI and advanced manufacturing amid growing global competition. The chamber also reiterated the need to resolve nontariff barriers in key sectors such as the digital economy and proposed long-term energy security initiatives, including the Korea-U.S. collaboration on Alaska’s LNG resources.
“President Lee Jae-myung is a leader with both a clear economic vision and the resolve to deliver on it. Throughout our visit, we worked to convey that message to our counterparts in Washington. We’re confident that the new administration’s bold and pragmatic leadership will help accelerate meaningful progress in U.S.-Korea cooperation," said Amcham CEO Kim.
BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)