 BTS's RM appointed global ambassador for Samsung's Art TV
Published: 17 Jun. 2025, 10:41
RM of boy band BTS [SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS]

Rapper RM of boy band BTS has been appointed the global ambassador for Samsung Electronics' Samsung Art TV for his "deep appreciation of the arts," according to the tech giant.
 
“As someone who finds deep inspiration and comfort in art, I’m honored to partner with Samsung to share my journey and love for visual creativity,” said RM. “Through this collaboration, I hope more people can connect with art in their everyday lives — just like I do.”
 

RM will take part in the upcoming Swiss Art Basel, set to take place from Thursday through Sunday at the famed art city of Basel in Switzerland. RM will host a special talk session to share his thoughts on contemporary art, collecting and the cultural significance of visual storytelling.
 
Highlights from this event, including exclusive insights and behind-the-scenes moments, will be published on Samsung's online website.
 
Samsung Electronics' Samsung Art TV [SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS]

"As a globally recognized art connoisseur, RM has made headlines for his deep appreciation of the arts, including visits to leading museums and his private collection of contemporary artwork," the company said in a press release.
  
"Now, in his role as Samsung Art TV ambassador, RM will bring his distinctive voice and passion for visual art to Samsung TV users around the world."
 
This is the first official project to be newly kicked off by RM following his much-anticipated discharge from his military duties last week.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
BTS's RM appointed global ambassador for Samsung's Art TV

