Eco-friendly cars outsell gas, diesel vehicles for first time in May

Monthly sales of eco-friendly cars in Korea have surpassed those of petrol and diesel engine vehicles for the first time, marking a historic turning point in the country’s auto market.According to data released Tuesday by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, 73,511 eco-friendly vehicles — including hybrid, electric and plug-in hybrid models — were sold in Korea in May, accounting for 51.8 percent of total domestic sales. Petrol engine vehicles made up the remaining 48.2 percent, or 68,354 units.The eco-friendly segment posted a 39 percent year-on-year increase, driven by surging demand across all categories. Hybrids led with 50,614 units sold, up 31.4 percent from a year ago. EV sales soared 60.3 percent to 21,445 units, while plug-in hybrids more than doubled with a 115.9 percent jump to 1,360 units.U.S. EV maker Tesla was a major contributor to this trend. It sold 6,570 cars in Korea last month, a 57.7 percent increase from 4,165 a year ago, making it the third-largest seller after Hyundai at 58,967 cars sold and Kia at 45,125 sold.Tesla's sales were largely driven by the newly launched Model Y Juniper, which sold 6,237 units. Though a partial update, the model was widely considered to have undergone a near-full redesign.“The surge in EV sales was largely driven by the new Tesla Model Y, regulatory reforms and early distribution of subsidies,” a Trade Ministry official said. “This suggests that public skepticism around EVs and the so-called demand ‘chasm’ in the market have eased.”China’s BYD also posted a strong performance, selling 513 Atto 3 units in May, following 543 in April when deliveries first began in Korea.Despite steady domestic demand, exports declined. Korea’s auto exports in May stood at $6.2 billion, down 4.4 percent from $6.49 billion a year earlier.The decline was largely due to a drop in shipments to the United States, following a 25 percent tariff hike. Exports to the United States fell 27.1 percent on year to $2.52 billion in May, compared to $3.45 billion in the same month last year. Cumulatively from January to May, U.S.-bound exports dropped 16.6 percent to $13.18 billion from $15.79 billion.“Exports to the United States decreased due to the base effect of last year’s strong performance and the full-scale impact of tariffs,” said a ministry official, “There was also the effect of Hyundai Motor Company’s new Georgia plant starting full-scale operations.”However, strong growth in other regions offset the U.S. losses. Exports to the European Union surged 28.9 percent to $840 million, while shipments to Asia and Latin America jumped 45.1 percent and 42.3 percent, respectively.BY KIM WON [ [email protected]